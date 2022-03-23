BOONEVILLE – The Nettleton Tigers’ defense kept them in the game through four innings, not allowing a single run, and their offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth inning as they came away with a 7-1 win over Houston on Thursday.
“I was pretty happy with the way we played defense the majority of the game,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “We made an early error on their second batter, but Carter (Crawley) didn’t let that affect him. He hauled in every ball that came his way after that. Houston made some good plays, but we kept with our approach and were able to break through with multiple runs in three straight innings.”
Nettleton’s defense was on top of things to start the game, only allowing two hits in the first four innings with Evan Smith notching four strikeouts through those innings.
After being stuck at 0-0 through the first three innings, the Tigers managed to crack the seal in the bottom of the fourth with a couple of big plays at the plate.
Drew Humble provided Nettleton with a spark after he doubled to center field. An error at shortstop allowed Cade Oswalt to reach second base, while Humble dove in for the first run of the game.
Hunter Kuhl got an RBI triple to the outfield, allowing courtesy runner Jordan Fields to score a run and put the Tigers up 2-0. Nettleton kept things rolling in the fourth as Jaylon Betts got a base hit on a bunt, bringing Kuhl in for a run.
The Hilltoppers got on the board in the top of the fifth after loading the bases on a single and two walks, putting the score at 3-1, but Nettleton’s momentum at the plate carried over into the fifth.
Smith reached first on an error, and Jackson Cheek hit a double to left field. Austin Blake came in as courtesy runner for Smith, and Houston elected to intentionally walk Humble, loading the bases for the Tigers. Oswalt hit a sacrifice fly out to right field to drive in Blake for a run.
The Tigers took a 5-1 lead in the fifth after Cheek came home on a base hit by Kuhl. A pair of strikeouts by Smith ended Houston’s at-bat fairly quickly in the sixth, giving him his sixth strikeout of the day.
“Evan (Smith) was outstanding,” Hargett said. “He mixed in all of his pitches and threw nothing but strikes all day long. We knew Northeast has a good playing field, so he should get some true hops, and he worked with great tempo all game. Guys love playing behind him.”
Nettleton started the bottom of the sixth with Cruz Mitchell reaching second base on an error, and Crawley drove him home with an RBI single to left field, putting the Tigers up 6-1. Smith drilled a double to left field, and during the next at-bat, Crawley came in for a run on a wild pitch.
Two quick outs, plus Smith’s seventh strikeout of the day, closed out the win for Nettleton in the top of the seventh.
Also Thursday: Nettleton 14, West Union 3
A big six-run inning in the third allowed Nettleton to dominate in a 14-3 win over West Union on Thursday.
The Tigers outhit West Union 12-7, and they did not give up a single error on defense. Mitchell finished with three hits, while Crawley and Smith added two. Smith also led the way in RBIs with three, while Humble and Weston Fowler had a pair each.