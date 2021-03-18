WEST POINT – Hatley had the lead twice in the early innings on Friday night, only to see Oak Hill storm back with big innings late to take a 14-6 win against the Tigers.
“Our season has been the story of one inning,” Hatley coach Jamie Edwards said. “We’ve had one inning where we’ve given up 4, 5 or 6 runs, and it’s come back to haunt us. We’re making errors, and we have to get better at that. We have things we have to work on, and we have five games this next week, so plenty of opportunity to work on them.”
The Tigers went up 2-0 in the top of the first, taking advantage of a couple of walks to Markhel Hunt and Luke Moffett. The two moved up on a double steal, and Ryan Ward drove both in with his base hit to right.
Oak Hill held the Tigers for the next two innings and took a 4-1 lead at the end of the third, cashing in on a couple of errors and walks in the second and third.
Hatley came up with a big two-out rally to go back on top in the top of the fourth, loading the bases after back-to-back strikeouts to start the inning. Tyler Dabbs started things off with a base hit, and Rob Ward drew a walk. Markhel Hunt reached on an error to load them up, and Moffett cashed in with an RBI single past short.
Brody Bickerstaff gave the Tigers the lead back with a base hit that drove in a pair of runs and made it 5-4.
The lead was short-lived as the Raiders batted around in the bottom of the fifth and scored six runs to go up 10-5. Hatley added a run in the top of the sixth without a hit when Dabbs was hit by a pitch and Hunt and Bickerstaff reached on errors, but Oak Hill quickly extended its lead with four more in the bottom of the inning.
The Tigers got a couple of runners on in the top of the seventh with walks before a strikeout ended the game.
“We have to show a little more discipline at the plate and try to get timely hits,” Edwards said. “We are going to have to have a senior step up and carry the team, and hopefully we can start a winning streak this Monday.”
Moffett struck out six in the start, and Dabbs had a scoreless inning in relief.