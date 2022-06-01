HATLEY – Former Nettleton defensive coordinator, Seth Lee is ready to take on his new task as the new football coach for the Hatley Tigers.
Lee, a 2003 Nettleton graduate, got his start at coaching in 2008 for Amory under Pat Byrd and Trent Hammond. In 2015, Lee went back to his hometown where he spent seven years as the defensive coordinator of the Tigers.
“I’ve been coaching for 14 years now, but this is my first head coaching job,” Lee said. “It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up on because Hatley is a really nice school, and I was looking for a for sure way to go up and this was it. I’ve played against Hatley every year that I’ve coached, so I’m pretty familiar with this area and what I’ll be up against as far as division play.”
According to Lee, the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach has been a major adjustment as the Tigers are still trying to fill in the other coaching positions.
“Coming from spring practice, it’s been a big adjustment because we’re still in the process of hiring coaches,” Lee said. “We’re going to have a completely different coaching staff because a lot of them have left to different places, so it’s just been me and one other person helping. It’s been a big adjustment coaching offense too because I’ve never had to except for junior high. Defensively, it’s not a big change because we’re going to do what I’m comfortable doing to try and make the transition as seamless as possible.”
Over the 15 days of spring practice, Lee said that he has already made a connection with his new team.
“I got the opportunity to know the kids during our spring practices, and I learned a lot about what they can bring to the table,” he said. “I had 15 days of spring practice with most of the kids, and it was a good 15 days. The only ones that I didn’t get to meet the first couple of days of practice were the baseball guys because they were still in the playoffs. When those guys got back, they fit right in for the last five days of practice.”
As the new head coach, Lee said that he plans to create a new practice environment for his team while motivating them to play hard every day.
“I’m trying to be someone that they want to play hard for and not only be someone that they like or respect, but someone that they look to for motivation,” Lee said. “We’ve had a lot of high-tempo practices where everyone has a job to do. I feel like no one can get better if they’re just sitting and watching practice, so I try to get everyone involved.”
Lee acknowledged Nettleton coaches John Keith and Ken Topps, as well as Hammond, as coaches that have taught him a lot about what it takes to be a head coach.
“People like John Keith, Ken Topps and Trent Hammond taught me a lot on how to schedule practices and keeping everyone involved instead of practicing your 11 while everyone else watches,” Lee said. “Coach (John) Keith was a big mentor of mine because he taught me how to schedule practices and study film. He’s been a great motivator and a great mentor to me.”
There is a lot of excitement surrounding Lee and the Tigers as he said that he is ready to see the group in action.
“I’m excited to see what this group of guys can do when we turn them loose,” Lee said. “We’re going to work them hard through the summer, and I’m really excited to see what they’re like when the lights turn on for the first time. When we play Hamilton, that’s going to the true testament, and that’s not going to be a give-me game because it’s a rivalry game. In practice against ourselves, we’re always going to look good, but I want to see what happens when we line up against someone else.”
The Tigers suffered a winless season last year, but Lee said that he plans to change that by instilling a winner’s mentally in his new team while constantly improving.
“If we plan to be successful this year, we’ve got to have an undefeated, want to win at any cost attitude,” he said. “We may be behind some nights, but we won’t be defeated mentally. Our goal is to get one percent better every day. We’re not going to stress too much over wins and losses because if we focus on improvement, the wins will come.”