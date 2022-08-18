New Hatley head coach Seth Lee isn’t the only new face out for the Tigers – he’s bringing a brand new staff in with him as well.
So far, the Tigers’ new staff has had great buy in from their players with a busy weight room over the summer.
“This has been a tremendous summer for us. We have been averaging over 40 high schoolers every day in the weight room, and right now we’re at the hardest part,” Lee said. “They have completely bought into the weight room and understand it takes that weight room and practice to transition into the field and be successful out there.”
Lee’s new staff includes Hatley’s new baseball coach Heath Smith as the offensive coordinator, plus Steven Kean, Grant Johnson and Brandon Lewis.
“I put in a completely different defense, and I hired an offensive coordinator and we put in a completely different offense from what they did last year,” Lee said. “I couldn’t ask for a better buy in for what they have had. They understand, have bought in and love what we’re trying to do, and I think that’s a big thing is that they enjoy the system we are running.”
Hatley’s new offense will be very run-heavy with the quarterback tandem of senior Josh Griffin and Logan Brown. With that in mind, the Tigers didn’t participate in 7-on-7 this summer but worked on installing their new systems.
“We’re going to be heavy lineman, heavy veer, speed option, triple option, try to get people in the wrong spots. We’re going to try to out maneuver people as far as tackles go, two tight ends on the same side and try to get people outnumbered and play that numbers game,” Lee said. “We’ve been working on that out here by ourselves this summer, and that’s been a big focus. It’s alignment, assignment and did you do what you were supposed to when the ball was snapped.”
The Tigers also won’t be participating in a jamboree game on Friday but open with a pair of county rivalries that they are looking forward to in Hamilton and Smithville.
“We have a big task in front of us the first two games with Monroe County rivals, and we would like to be at the top of Monroe County,” Lee said. “It’s been several years since we have beat Smithville, and we hope that ends this year. It’s been a big battle with Hamilton. The first game is always tough because you go into it blind, and you never know what they’re going to have and how they’re going to come out offensively and defensively.”
