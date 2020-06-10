Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, we have been flooded with plenty of images on social media – photos, videos and more. Some have been of violence and looting, and some have been of peaceful protests in different areas, including in our own state.
One post that seemed to resonate most with me was one from one of my favorite movies – “Remember the Titans.” It’s a picture of the two team captains – Julius Campbell and Gerry Bertier – and the caption below reads, “Today’s society needs to rewatch this movie.”
For anyone who hasn’t seen the movie, it’s the true story of the recently integrated T.C. Williams High School and its football team that struggles with the integration in 1971.
First, it’s the players who have a hard time working together, and then once that battle has been mostly won, it’s their families and communities who are struggling to accept the integrated team.
Ultimately you see many people putting aside their prejudices not only in the wake of a tragedy at the end of the movie, but for the common goal of the team throughout the entire movie.
I have always been a sucker for a good football movie, but it’s the message that “Remember the Titans” sends out that has always resonated with me. It’s a message of unity that you see within a team.
I think it’s still a sense of unity you see on a football field today, but not just a football field – a basketball court or a soccer, baseball or softball field. I also saw one of our former local softball players share a post that said, “If America had the mindset of a softball team, a group of people with different backgrounds becoming a family that loves each other, working together for one goal to win, then the country would be a better place.” It’s a true point too.
When people say that today’s society needs to rewatch “Remember the Titans,” today’s society could also benefit from watching the way things work on a sports field and within a team, especially at the high school level.
When I am at a game, I don’t see any division due to race – it’s a group of kids out there, having fun doing what they love and giving it their all trying to win. It’s not about black and white; it’s about friendships and family. We always say that coaches become like second mothers and fathers, and that sometimes in a season, you spend more time with your team than your actual family. Those people become your “brothers and sisters.”
Ray Van Dusen wrote last week about the support that we see people give each other during tough times in a small town. I see that too, not only in our communities, but also on our fields and sidelines.
It’s a lesson the rest of society could learn to follow. Being divided accomplishes nothing, but learning to work together means there’s no limit to what we can get done. Our youth on our sports teams show us that every single year, and so too did the men in “Remember the Titans,” once they chose to put their differences aside.
I won’t post any spoilers, but one of the most famous lines from “Remember the Titans” is when Gerry Bertier says about Julius Campbell, “Are you blind? He’s my brother.”
To all my athletes out there: keep loving your brothers and sisters and forging those lifelong friendships and bonds like you always have through your team sports. Hopefully the rest of the society can start following your example and leading the way with unity, love and acceptance instead of hate and division.