That social, by the way, means social media.
Some people like it, some people don’t, but when it comes to our newspaper, we are firm believers that utilizing it can be a good thing. It’s a way to reach more people, and that’s always our ultimate goal, to bring all of you the news, sports, etc. in the best way we can.
I am not always the sort to make New Year’s resolutions – some years I do, and some years I don’t – but this year, I did have one big one in mind. Be more active on social media for our newspaper. Reach more people and get everyone even more excited about everything going on in our great county, especially in sports. Tweeting out scores and the like has come pretty easily over the years, and there are many people who love to retweet that. But my goal for this year is to be more active on our other two main forms of social media – Facebook and Instagram.
There are plenty of different ways you can follow us on the socials, and here’s how you can on each one.
On Facebook, we have our Monroe County Journal Facebook page, where we post the links to our stories from our web site and try to get the breaking news to you as quick as possible too. We have plenty of people following us on that and sharing our links, but if you haven’t done so yet, follow us on there.
Some of you also may have gotten an invite this week to join our Monroe County Preps Facebook group – that’s a group where I will be updating you on all the going ons with our sports team, including posting scores, updating when games have been moved, throwing a few extra photos out there. It’s something I’m really glad we have done, and it was an immediate success when we started it over the weekend. Any of you who are wanting a little more sports, head on over there and join our group. I am really looking forward to that being a place that people can get even more involved with knowing what’s going on with our sports teams.
On Twitter, you can follow me as usual (@MelissaMeador14), and I’ll still be posting on there – scores, updates, signing photos, etc. We also have our Monroe Journal Twitter account, @MJournalNow, and the plan is to use it more as well.
We also have an Instagram for the Monroe Journal – the handle for that is simply monroejournal, and it’s another thing I plan on using more in the future. So get over there and follow that as well, especially if you happen to be an athlete – maybe we will be tagging you in a photo soon.
Social media isn’t for everyone who will be reading this column, but it’s definitely something I can enjoy. When everyone is taking those social media breaks or giving it up for Lent, it’s not something I can do because I feel like it’s such a huge part of my job.
If it happens to be your thing though, get on over to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or all three, and give us a follow.