HATLEY - The Amory Panthers showed on a beautiful last Tuesday afternoon that through all of their newfound adversities and challenges, they are still a very formidable baseball team.
The Panthers returned to Monroe County to face off against Hatley in a doubleheader, where they were able to run rule the Tigers and take 15-0 and 17-2 wins.
“These guys are hungry, and it’s just different,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “They change clothes in their trucks and go practice just like the old days. They can’t take anything for granted. We’re blessed to be able to all be safe and play and that’s the biggest thing.”
Game 1: Amory 15, Hatley 0
Walker Maranto started the Panthers’ first with a leadoff walk, while Corbin Gillentine won the race to first base on an error. After Jathan Wray and Ben Gault entered as courtesy runners, Jack Howell loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch, and Bryce Glenn hit a deep fly to center field for a two-run double.
The Panthers’ defense started the second inning with back-to-back groundouts, and Gillentine put Hatley’s bats away with his first strikeout of the day. Ty Hester’s single started the second for Amory and after Cayden Smith drew a walk, Walker Maranto hit a two-run single to double Amory’s lead.
Tristan Hendrix rebounded by getting his first two strikeouts of the day, but Tyler Sledge and Howell reached bases, and Glenn’s two-run double extended the score to 6-0. Howell followed by coming home on a wild pitch before Bradlee Parish snagged the final out of the inning.
A pair of base hits by Trey Dallas and Hendrix gave the Tigers life in the top of the third. Dallas and Hendrix advanced after Tyler Guin drew a walk to load the bases, but Gillentine put the inning to rest with a strikeout.
Evan George got a quick out for Hatley’s defense to start the third, but Walker Maranto followed with a double to left field. After Wray came in as his courtesy runner and reached third on a wild pitch, back-to-back drawn walks from Braden Maranto and Gillentine loaded the bases again.
Wray strolled in after Sledge was hit by a pitch, and Howell’s two-run single emptied the bases to give the Panthers a 10-0 lead. Glenn’s RBI single added to the lead as Guin entered as the relief pitcher.
After the Tigers picked up the final out of the inning, their door opened back up when Braxton Harlow drew a walk, and Nate Otts got a base hit. After a double steal, Dallas drew a walk to load the bases, but a groundout ended the threat.
Dowe McGowan and Ethan Childers reached bases to begin the fourth, and Ace Rock picked up an RBI on a ground out. Childers and Kye Dozier walked home to secure the Game 1 victory.
Gillentine finished the Game 1 shutout win with three strikeouts through four innings.
“If he stays in that strike zone, he’s very, very effective,” Pace said. “He knows if he can get velo and contact, the guys behind him will make the plays.”
Game 2: Amory 17, Hatley 2
The Panthers got off to another fast start as Walker Maranto and Gillentine drew walks, while Braden Maranto hit a double. After Wray came in as a courtesy runner, Howell’s sac fly brought him home. Braden Maranto gave Amory a 2-0 lead after he scored on an error before Hatley picked up the third out.
It was Jack Howell’s turn on the mound and after giving up a leadoff walk to Hendrix, he pitched his first strikeout of the game, and a double play ended the inning. The Tigers started the second with back-to-back outs, but the Panthers answered back to two more runs to their lead.
The Panthers drew three walks in a row, and Gillentine capitalized with a two-run single to give Amory a 4-0 lead. Howell kept his hot start going in the bottom of the second, picking up three strikeouts in the inning.
After Glenn picked up a base hit, Clayton ripped one to left field for an RBI double, and Walker Maranto added a three-run double to extend Amory’s lead to 8-0.
“Walker’s a competitor with a high bar,” Pace said. “He’s a worker who shows up every day, and he’s a very good leader.”
After Braden Maranto drew a walk, Sledge hit a two-run single to add to the Panthers’ lead before getting tagged out at second. Amory’s defense started the bottom of the third by getting two quick outs, but Logan Brown, Guin and Evan George all got on base after drawing walks.
Brown and Guin put the Tigers on the board when they scored on a pair of wild pitches to cut the score to 10-2.
Amory scored seven more runs in the top of the fourth as Gillentine and Cade Downey both hit two-run singles, while Sledge hit an RBI double. Howell finished the win with six strikeouts, while Cayden Smith had a pair to combine for a no-hitter.
