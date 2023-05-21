HATTIESBURG – While others did not view the Hamilton Lady Lions as championship contenders, head coach Bryan Loague believed that his team could accomplish big things since earlier in the regular season.
Loague’s belief came to fruition on Wednesday night as the Lady Lions rolled past Sebastopol 9-2 to complete the two-game sweep and claim their second fast-pitch state championship and first since 2018.
“We talked about it back in February, I thought we had a shot, but they didn’t believe me,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “They finally started believing about three weeks ago, and they played well. These assistant coaches spend a lot of time and work hard. It’s not anything that I’ve done. I just write the plan up, and they work it. It’s all about the kids and them.”
After an hour-long rain delay struck a few minutes into Game 2, play finally resumed with two outs on the broad as Heidi Bigham hit a leadoff single before the third out.
“I think the rain delay helped up,” Loague said. “We were already delayed a little bit because we came out flat early and didn’t have the energy. We felt rushed at the start of this game, but the delay gave us a chance to start over, regroup and do our pregame routine to come out firing.”
The score remained at a 0-0 stalemate through the first three innings until Hamilton got the spark that it needed to take a sizeable lead. Neelie Grace Stahl opened the fourth with a leadoff walk, while Trinity Jones singled on a bunt.
After both runners stole bases, Madison Jones smashed a two-run triple to center field to put the Lady Lions up 2-0.
“My first at-bat, I popped it up, but I told myself, ‘I’m going to hit a line drive this time’,” Madison Jones said. “I just had a lot of confidence in myself, and I think the crowd and our student section had a lot to do with that.”
Alivia Hartley kept the momentum going with one out as her RBI single to center field drive in another Hamilton run. Hamilton gained a 6-0 lead after Abigail Gill smashed a two-run triple to center field, and Bigham hit an RBI single to right field.
The Lady Bobcats scored their first two runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to cut the score to 6-2 before Trinity Jones picked up her third strikeout of the night.
“Coming that close to a no-hitter as an eighth grader in a state championship game with one of the biggest crowds - she’s a bulldog, what more can I say,” Loague said.
Both teams’ at-bats in the bottom of the sixth ended in three-up, three-down situations, but the Lady Lions bounced back in the seventh to increase their lead.
Kylie Springfield led the inning off with a double, while Stahl followed by reaching first on an error. The Lady Lions added to their lead after Trinity Jones hit a fly ball out to center field and reached on an error.
Springfield and Stahl both came home on the error, while Jones continued to sprint for home plate and eventually made it there to give Hamilton a 9-2 lead. Sebastopol bounced back from the costly error by getting three straight strikeouts afterward.
Hamilton wasted no time in putting Sebastopol away in the seventh to seal the championship win as Afton Irvin secured a pair of groundouts from Madison Mitchell and Trinity Jones, while Mallory Kendall hauled in a fly ball at left field.
Trinity Jones was named the series MVP as she finished Game 2 with three strikeouts and only gave up one hit through seven innings.
“I was just thinking, ‘Be a dog,’” Trinity Jones said. “I learned that from Coach (Cody) Allsup. After North half, we came together and started playing as a team, and we started to believe that we could win it all.”
Last Tuesday, Game 1: Hamilton 5, Sebastopol 4
Neelie Grace Stahl stepped up in one of the biggest moments of her young career and delivered during Game 1 of the Class 1A state championship.
With the score knotted at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the freshman drilled a walkoff double to seal a 5-4 win over Sebastopol last Tuesday.
“I’ve been in a slump, but I’ve been working really hard at home and at practice,” Stahl said. “I tried to lock in and help my teammates pick their heads up. Everyone was sitting back in the dugout, and I told them that they better get ready or we’d be back here on Friday.”
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively as the Lady Lions loaded the bases on their first at-bat with walks, but Sebastopol found a way to get out of the jam. After holding the Lady Bobcats in the top of the second, Madison Mitchell put Hamilton on the with an RBI single to score Madison Jones, who drew a walk to get on base.
Sebastopol responded by getting two runners and scoring on an error and single to take a 2-1 lead before Afton Irvin and Abigail Gill got back-to-back outs to close out the inning. After Gill drew a leadoff walk to start the third, Stahl tied things up for Hamilton after hitting a sac fly to center field.
The Lady Bobcats gained a two-run lead in the fourth as the back-and-forth action continued in Game 1. Madison Jones cracked a leadoff single to right field to begin the bottom of the fourth, and Mitchell drilled an RBI single to left field to cut the lead to 4-3.
“We came out shaky and made a few bone-head errors, but we finally woke up in about the fourth inning,” Loague said. “We got our focus back, made some great plays defensively and got a couple of big hits.”
The Lady Lions’ defense went three-up, three-down in the top of the fifth as Irvin and Alivia Hartley secured pop outs, and their offense found a way to tie things back up after Heidi Bigham led off the bottom of the inning with a double.
Kylie Springfield laid down a sac bunt to advance Bigham, and Stahl followed by smashing an RBI double to center field.
Hamilton put Sebastopol away quickly in the sixth and got a pair of runners on in the bottom of the inning as Mallory Kendall drew a walk, while Gill was intentionally walked with two outs.
The Lady Bobcats ended Hamilton’s scoring threat by getting a strikeout for the third out. After giving up a base hit in the top of the seventh, Irvin and Hartley got back-to-back outs to finish off the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Springfield hit a leadoff single before Stahl stepped up to bat. Stahl’s RBI double was all she wrote for as Hamilton clinched Game 1.
“I don’t know where it’s been all year,” Loague said. “It’s there every day in practice, and it shows up occasionally in a game. She had a heck of a game today.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.