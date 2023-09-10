The Hamilton Lions kept things close with Booneville in the first half, but the Blue Devil gained control in the second to come away with a 35-12 win on Friday.
“Defensively, we looked like we were outmatched by Booneville because they’re bigger and exerted their will against us,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’re very tenacious and gritty, and we were able to make stops when we needed to make it a one-score game at halftime, but our lack of depth and their abundance of depth really showed later in the game. That’s been a problem for us over the past few weeks, playing 3A schools as a 2A school with our numbers more reflecting us being a 1A team.”
Booneville got on the board first to take an early lead, but the Lions quickly responded to put the score at 7-6 when Justin Verner connected on a 55-yard touchdown completion to Jacourey Miller.
The Blue Devils scored on their next two possessions to extend their lead to 21-6, but Verner struck again to cut the score to 21-12 in the first quarter after connecting on a 35-yard pass to Tae Rice.
“We’ve grown a lot in the last three weeks with Justin’s play as a sophomore quarterback who’s never played quarterback before,” Tackett said. “He was kind of thrown into the wolves with Biggersville, Nettleton and Booneville to start off the season. All three teams are combined 9-0, and y’all’s paper has them ranked in the top four in small schools.”
The Lions had a few other chances to put up more points later in the game after reaching the red zone, but a pair of turnovers capped off the potential scoring drives. After a scoreless second quarter, Booneville scored touchdowns in the third and fourth to seal the win.
“Offensively, no one has really stopped us, but we’ve stopped ourselves all year,” Tackett said. “We’ve put up a ton of yards in our first three games, and we’re managing to put up points against teams that haven’t given up a whole lot of points. Going forward, I think we’re going to be fine offensively, but we’ve just got to cut out the mistakes whenever we get into the red zone.”
Hamilton will face off against Nanih Waiya this Friday for homecoming.
“We feel like we’ll be fine against Nanih Waiya,” Tackett said. “We scheduled these first three games because we wanted to have some competition early on in the year to prepare us as the season went along. I feel like we’ll be better prepared for Nanih Waiya.”
