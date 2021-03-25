HAMILTON – Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo saw his team’s offense improve in their first two division games, wrapping up a sweep of Houlka with a 15-0 win on Friday night.
“We have struggled just barreling balls up. We haven’t just been overpowered, but we faced quality pitching that kept it in the zone and weren’t getting our front foot down and barreling the ball up,” Flippo said. “We spent a lot of time on that this week, and hopefully we took a step forward on that tonight. We hit the ball well tonight.”
The Lions scratched a run across in the first inning when Joshua West singled with one out and scored on Sam Robinson’s sacrifice fly.
Hamilton put up six in the second inning, sending 11 to the plate. Drake Pittman and Blake Gosa started the scoring off with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly respectively. Noah Hester and Quinn Pounders finished the big inning off with back-to-back RBI singles.
The Lions batted around again in the third and finished the game with a walkoff.
Pittman started the inning off with his second hit and scored when Gosa reached on an error. Joshua Harrison ripped a base hit to right to drive in another run, and Evan Pounders and West kept it going with back-to-back RBI singles.
Robinson singled and scored on Hester’s sac fly, and Evan Pounders reached on an error to send another run home.
Grayson Cockerham helped his own cause with a two-run double to center, and Pittman finished off the scoring by reaching on an error that scored pinch runner Ran Honeycutt.
Cockerham had a nearly perfect game on the mound, allowing one hit in the first, walking one and striking out eight in three innings.
“Grayson did a good job. He’s one who is learning on the fly like most of our guys,” Flippo said. “He’s had two really good outings in a row, and I’m hoping he crossed a threshold. As a team, I hope we crossed that threshold of getting our front foot down and barreling balls up. I hope there’s no looking back.”