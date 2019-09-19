The Hamilton Lions missed out on an early scoring opportunity and saw West Lowndes pull away from there 36-0 in both teams’ Division 2-1A opener on Friday night.
Hamilton’s B.J. Jones dropped what could have been a touchdown pass to put the Lions up 7-6, and the Panthers scored 30 more points and rolled to the shutout.
“We played pretty good football for the first two and a half quarters, and I think three plays were the reason we were behind,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “That ball hit B.J. right in the hands in stride on the 3-yard line, and he definitely never drops the ball. A couple of plays after, they threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to No. 5 (Qua Sanders), who is a heck of an athlete. We just didn’t take advantage of opportunities. We had the ball inside the 20-yard line three different times and didn’t score, so we just have to learn how to finish.”
Pierce mentioned the running game and their pass defense as being two positives in the loss.
“We moved the ball up and down the field all night, and we had several guys running wide open and either had a bad throw or they didn’t catch the ball,” he said. “It’s still the same things plaguing us, and we’re trying to develop our passing game. In our pass defense, I thought we did well outside of a couple of plays. They are 4-0 for a reason, and they had some really good athletes.”
The Lions will look to get back on track, hosting Vardaman for homecoming.
“They are a lot like us, trying to get better at what they do and who they are,” Pierce said. “I know they will be searching for their first win and really want that, just like we want our first division win, so something has to give somewhere. They present a challenge to us defensively because they like to spread you out. They have struggled so far, but they have also had two weeks to prepare for us and will be ready to play. If we can be physical with them, I feel like we can have a good chance to get a win.”