HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions had an offensive outburst in a 12-4 Game 1 win on Thursday night and finished their first-round playoff series sweep of Jumpertown off with a 6-1 victory on Friday night to move on to the second round to face Baldwyn.
“We were hitting the ball around well tonight, but still not near to our potential,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “We have some fire in the hole when we’re hitting on all cylinders. We can go cold as ice sometimes, which is frustrating, but we’re working hard with these guys. We have some guys that will work hard and who are learning to fight, and once we get all that together, we’re going to be alright.”
The Lions had a slow start, scoring two in the second inning. Ethan Gazaway started things off with a base hit, and Joshua West helped his own cause by smoking an RBI double to open the scoring. Suede Shows grounded out to third to score courtesy runner Parker Beasley and make it 2-0.
The Cardinals cut it to a one-run game with a run in the top of the fourth, but Hamilton answered quickly, pouring in five runs in the bottom of the inning and sending all nine to the plate.
Shows led off with a base hit to left, and Drake Pittman singled and Shows scored on the throw in. Quinn Pounders grabbed a base hit, and Sam Robinson drew an intentional walk to load the bases.
Pittman raced home on a passed ball, and Grayson Cockerham reloaded the bases with a walk. Evan Pounders had the big hit of the inning on his double to right field to plate a pair of runs, and Gazaway’s groundout to second base made it 7-1.
Three errors in the top of the fifth allowed Jumpertown to cut that to 7-4.
“Our pitching was stellar, and we didn’t play good defense behind (Joshua) West,” Flippo said. “It’s not characteristic of us at all, but we really have had a couple of bad games here lately where we struggled defensively. That’s a big deal because that’s been our saving grace when we haven’t hit good all year long. That’s shaky ground right now.”
Hamilton added plenty of insurance with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth.
Shows led off with another base hit, and Ran Honeycutt and Pittman loaded them up with a walk and an infield single.
Quinn Pounders reached on a dropped fly ball in the outfield to bring home the first run, and Grayson Cockerham’s bunt hit brought in another run.
A fielder’s choice by Evan Pounders and an error off the bat of Gazaway rounded out the scoring in the fifth to make it 11-4.
Pittman snagged his third hit of the night on a triple with one out in the sixth, and Quinn Pounders reached on another error in the outfield to drive in the final run of the night.
West was solid on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings with no earned runs on four hits, two walks and striking out five. Honeycutt came on to get the final out with one pitch.
“(Josh) West does what he does, and he keeps it around the plate,” Flippo said. “He’s tough to beat. We take care of him and keep him on a tight pitch count, depending on the score. That’s just the way it has to be.”
Friday: Hamilton 6, Jumpertown 1
Grayson Cockerham went six innings in the start, allowing one run on two hits and striking out nine. Drake Pittman threw a scoreless inning in relief.
The Lions scored three in the first and three more in the fourth inning. In the first, Evan Pounders and Ethan Gazaway hit back-to-back RBI singles with Pounders driving in two on his.
Gazaway led off the fourth with a double, and his pinch runner, Parker Beasley, came in to score on a passed ball.
Pittman drove in Ran Honeycutt with his RBI single, and Quinn Pounders doubled to left to score Pittman for the final run.