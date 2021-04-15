The Hamilton Lions stayed undefeated in division play, still not having allowed a run, as they picked up another sweep with 8-0 and 15-0 wins over West Lowndes.
On Friday night, the exclamation point in the win ended up being a grand slam by Quinn Pounders in the bottom of the second inning.
Hamilton scored four in the first inning as Evan Pounders led off with a walk, and Drake Pittman smashed a double to drive him in. Quinn Pounders was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and came home later on an error, and Blake Gosa also picked up an RBI with a groundout to score Sam Robinson, who also walked.
The Lions exploded for the big inning in the second, scoring nine runs. Joshua West and Pittman hit singles, and Evan Pounders had a sacrifice fly ahead of Quinn Pounders smashing his grand slam.
West also added a sac fly in the inning, and Ethan Gazaway came through with an RBI single to score Ran Honeycutt, courtesy running for Gosa.
Hamilton finished off the win in the third on Thomas Boles’ RBI single and Joshua Harrison reaching on an error.
Grayson Cockerham and Honeycutt combined on the win, allowing no hits, one walk and striking out four.
Last Tuesday, West picked up the complete game win, scattering three hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out eight.
Hamilton put up a five-spot in the top of the first but slowed down from there.
Drake Pittman and Quinn Pounders each had RBI singles in the first inning, and Grayson Cockerham drove in a run with a groundout and Sam Robinson also came home on an error. Wyatt Baggett walked and scored on a wild pitch.
In the third, the Lions picked up another run after a Robinson double and a Cockerham fielder’s choice.
Cockerham made it a four-RBI night with a two-run single in the fifth inning to score Pittman and Quinn Pounders.