HAMILTON - The Hamilton Lions’ offense was roaring on Friday night as five players scored touchdowns with Kyzer Verner, Jacourey Miller and Qyatavius Blunt scoring a pair each. Hamilton’s defense turned a close game against Ethel into a 62-24 victory.
“We were hitting on all cylinders in the first half,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We went into halftime and made some adjustments defensively and came out and executed.”
After the kickoff, it took the Lions’ offense just two plays to find the end zone when Evan Pounders passed the ball to Miller. Pounders scored on the two-point conversion to give Hamilton an early 8-0 lead.
The Tigers responded with a score, but Sean Potts and Colin Nevil made a stop on the two-point conversion. The Lions’ offense found themselves in a deep hole on the next possession, but a catch by Josh Harrison and a run by Pounders set up a touchdown run by Blunt to extend the lead.
Potts and Julius Jones got a third-down stop to force a punt, and the Lions’ offense struck again as Verner scored a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive. Parker Beasley’s extra point made it a 22-6 game.
“Kyzer’s a game breaker, and he can go at any moment,” Tackett said. “So can Q (Blunt), Johnathan (Hughes), Jacourey (Miller), Evan (Pounders), Jordan (Stanick) and Trent (Jones). We’ve got a lot of kids and a lot of explosive playmakers.”
Paxton Dobbs came up lucky when he fell on the onside kick to bring Hamilton’s offense back onto the field, but the drive stalled out in the second quarter. The Tigers clawed back with a touchdown, but the Lions shut the door once again as Pounders scored on a quarterback keeper.
Hamilton’s defense tried its best but could not get the needed stop as the Tigers countered with a touchdown late in the half. The second half began with the Tigers cutting the lead to 29-24 on a short opening drive.
An onside kick gave the Lions the ball at midfield, and Verner punished the Tigers with a touchdown on the first play of the drive.
“I think my movement is too smooth, but seriously, I think my offensive line came out in the second half and did what they did,” Verner said. “They got me the touchdowns that I needed.”
After getting another defensive stop, the Lions needed just one play as Blunt scored his second touchdown of the night. The defense racked up a three and out and after the punt, Pounders found Hughes on a touchdown pass to extend the lead.
The Tigers looked to strike again, but Hamilton’s defense came through with a tackle by Verner and a pass breakup by Ran Honeycutt on fourth down to end the third quarter. Miller scored his second touchdown of the game to start the fourth, increasing Hamilton’s lead to 56-24.
Oliver Escobar and John Lucas put the heat on the Tigers’ quarterback and forced another punt. Trent Jones ripped Ethel’s defense with three straight runs and scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to put the icing on the cake.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.