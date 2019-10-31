Hamilton coach Wade Pierce knew French Camp was better than its 1-7 record showed, and on Thursday night, the Panthers proved that as well, rolling out to a 28-0 halftime lead and topping the Lions with a 41-6 Division 2-1A win.
Ty Hall scored Hamilton’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“French Camp played really well, and their quarterback and running backs both had huge nights,” Pierce said. “They also played really well defensively. We could tell on film that they were better than their record indicated, and we got hit in the mouth and our guys didn’t respond well.”
Pierce said he found some bright spots on offense.
“We had some things we did well and some things we didn’t do too good,” he said. “Our offensive line was better this week, and we moved the ball pretty well when we had opportunities. French Camp just did a good job of holding on to the ball. B.J. Jones and Ty Hall ran the ball well, and we had one long pass that would have gotten us down to the 2-yard line that was called back on a hold, which was when it was just 14-0. We had a nice little screen play set up to Ty, and it hit him in the hands and was dropped. It’s just small things that have plagued us all year long, which is not finishing when we have opportunities.”
Pierce said he wanted to see improvement from his defense but also praised French Camp’s game plan.
“Defensively, we haven’t done a great job lately of each player doing their individual assignments. I thought Tyler Bertrand had a good night on the defensive line with a big sack or two,” Pierce said. “Their coach did a great job getting them ready to play, and they had a good game plan. I thought we did too, but we had a lot of things that we should have done better.”
Hamilton closes out the season at home this Friday night with another division game against Noxapater, which is currently holding the No. 2 seed in 2-1A.
“It’s Senior Night, and I’m hoping this Friday our guys realize they have an opportunity to do something that they haven’t done yet this year, and that’s beat a really good football team,” Pierce said.