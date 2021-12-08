SMITHVILLE – It was a rollercoaster affair for the Hamilton Lions as they came away with a 53-47 victory over Smithville last Tuesday night.
After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the second and falling down by nine at the end of the third quarter, the Lions outscored Smithville 21-6 in the fourth to get the win.
“The whole third quarter was like a dead quarter for us because I believe we got winded, but my starting five played really well together in that last quarter,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “They knocked down some shots early on in the game, and when we got down, they continued to get after the ball and play hard.”
A 7-0 run in the first quarter helped the Noles take an early 7-2 lead after baskets by Brayden Rowland, Braylin Hill and Chandler Woodham, but the Lions bounced back and went on an 8-0 run led by Rye Howard, Tae Rice and Willie Green to take a 10-7 lead.
After Jordan Neese drained a three-pointer to tie the game, Kaden Smith came down and made a three of his own to give Hamilton a 13-10 lead going into the second quarter.
The Lions continued to expand their lead in the second, and a three-pointer by Tyques Lindsey gave Hamilton a 20-10 lead early in the quarter.
Late in the quarter, Smithville went on a 7-0 run to trim the lead down to 28-24 after multiple buckets from Woodham, Ryan Christian, Neese and Barker O’Brian. Smith knocked down a free throw to give the Lions a 29-24 lead heading into halftime.
The Noles got off to a fast start coming out of the half, cutting Hamilton’s lead down to one midway through the third on a three-pointer by O’Brian, and taking a 33-32 lead after a lay in by Woodham.
Smithville closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run led by Clay Tacker, Lane O’Brian and Woodham to take a 41-32 lead going into the fourth.
Hamilton rekindled its rhythm in the fourth after being held to only three points in the previous quarter. Lindsey, Rice, Green and Howard each made baskets to cut Smithville’s lead down to 43-41.
A steal and layup by Green tied the game up with four minutes left, and a layup on a fast break from Rice helped the Lions take their first lead since early in the third quarter.
Woodham tried to turn the tides for the Noles, cutting the lead down to 48-47 with a minute left, but Hamilton sealed its victory with a 5-0 run.
“We’ve got to work on playing with a lead and controlling the tempo of the game with our defense,” Garvin said.
Howard finished the game with a team-high 15 points on the night, Green added 14 points, and Rice tallied 11 points in the win.
“Rye (Howard) worked for every bucket that he made. He kept attacking the rim and didn’t shy away from contact,” Garvin said. “Tae (Rice) is so quick when attacking the basket, and if he’s in the right position, he can put up even more points. Willie (Green) is so mature for a sophomore, and he stepped up a lot in the game alone, commanding the offense and being a leader.”
For Smithville, Woodham led the Noles in scoring with 13 points, while Barker O’Brian contributed 11 points.
(G) Smithville 48, Hamilton 31
Driving the lane and getting to the free-throw line was the Smithville Lady Noles’ bread and butter as they grabbed a 48-31 win over Hamilton last Tuesday.
“We haven’t shot the ball well so far, so driving to the basket, getting to the free-throw line and knocking them down is what we’re going to have to down,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “Hopefully we’ll start finding our shots as the season progresses, but until then, we’ve got to continue getting transition baskets and creating offense off turnovers. We did a really good job of that this game.”
Multiple baskets by Orlandria Smith, Mary Haley Hood and Chloe Summerford helped the Lady Noles jump out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and forced Hamilton to call a timeout.
Smithville’s lead grew to double digits as Tristin Price drilled a three-pointer. The Noles went into the second quarter with a 14-5 lead.
Hood, Smith and Summerford each made buckets that extended Smithville’s lead to 21-5 early in the second. Hamilton’s offense started to some signs of life late in the quarter as Zakia Dobbs drained a three, and Paris Flanery and Laney Harrington both made layups to cut the Lady Noles’ lead to 26-13 at halftime.
Both teams traded buckets in the third quarter as the Lady Lions tied to stay within reach. Back-to-back baskets by Flanery trimmed the lead down to 34-20, but a pair of free throws by Summerford, a steal and layup by Smith, and a layup, plus the foul, by Mikayla Wall pushed Smithville’s lead to 41-23.
Hamilton capped the quarter off on back-to-back layups by Lowery Taylor and Kaylee Joslin, cutting the lead down to 41-27.
The Lady Lions continued to trim the lead in the fourth quarter, cutting it down to as much as 11 on multiple baskets from Harrington, but a 5-1 run late in the quarter by the Lady Noles sealed their victory.
“We lacked offensive execution in the second half, and we allowed way too many easy transition points in the third quarter that gave them confidence,” McCollum said. “I thought we settled down a bit in the fourth quarter and did what we were supposed to to put the game away.”
Smith led the way with a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and ten steals, while Summerford nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds on the night.
“Orlandria’s (Smith) game is driving the lane and getting to the free throw line, and I thought she did a good job of that,” McCollum said. “Whenever we’ve needed a big shot, Chloe (Summerford) has been the girl to step up and take it. Halle Sargent and Mikayla Wall also played really well. Halle is starting to get more in-tune with the game, and she’s playing a lot faster, and Mikayla is vital to the team and brings some ball-handling skills.”
For Hamilton, Flanery finished with a team-high 10 points in the loss.