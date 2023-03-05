HAMILTON – Junior Blake Gosa put on a show on the mound for the Hamilton Lions last Friday, finishing the game with 14 strikeouts and only allowing two hits to help the Lions take a 5-4 win over Calhoun City.
“Blake pitched a really good game, striking out five by the third and finishing with 14 strikeouts,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “You can’t ask for more out of that, but we made some uncharacteristic errors late that they capitalized on. We moved pretty well around the bases because we weren’t barreling balls up at all. Other than Blake’s pitching, it was a really tough night overall. We’ve got to play cleaner and be more deliberate at the plate.”
The Lions got their first run on the board in the Myles Self picked up a base hit and made his way around the diamond after a sac bunt and a pair of wild pitches. Gosa’s strikeout total went up to five before the bottom of the third, where Hamilton was able to add to its lead.
After Suede Shows singled to left field and stole second and third base, Self hit an RBI single up the middle to give the Lions a 2-0 advantage. The Wildcats capitalized on an error to score their first run in the top of the fourth, but Gosa got Hamilton out of the inning by throwing three-straight strikeouts.
In the bottom of the inning, Gosa got on base after grounding into a fielder’s choice, while Evan Pounders hit a single to left field. Hunter Barnes entered as Gosa’s courtesy runner and stole third.
Braedyn Lackie brought him home with an RBI single, and Pounders followed by stealing home to push Hamilton’s lead to 4-1. The Lions took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth after Self was hit by a pitch and scored after Paxton Dobbs grounded into a fielder’s choice.
The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning on walks, making it a two-run game. Trent Jones and Self bot hit singles in the bottom of the inning, but three quick outs closed out the inning.
Calhoun City continued to battle back and managed to make it a one-run game with two outs in the seven. Lackie shut the door on the Wildcats’ comeback attempt with a strikeout to end the game.
“We’ve got a couple of good, young arms are the team, and Braedyn (Lackie) did a good job of closing it out,” Flippo said. “We’re going to shake up the lineup going forward if we have to and give some of these other guys that have actually been competing hard a shot.”
