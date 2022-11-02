The Hamilton Lions’ special season continues, keeping their winning streak alive and claiming their first division title since 1986 with a 41-8 win over Leake County on Friday.
“It’s huge because this is the first time in 36 years that Hamilton has won a division championship in football,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “It’s nice to wrap it up with one more game left to play, and we feel like we’ve done what we’re supposed to do this season.”
It took the Lions six plays to find the end zone on their first drive as Kyzer Verner rushed in for an eight-yard touchdown run. Quatavius Blunt gave the ball back to Hamilton’s offense after an interception at the 40-yard line, but the drive stalled out after the takeaway.
Leake County held onto the ball for eight consecutive minutes on its next possession, going into the second quarter, but the long drive was put to rest after Parker Beasley came away with an interception and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. Beasley’s extra point was good, putting the Lions up 13-0.
The Lions’ defense stuffed Leake County on its opening drive of the third. After the defensive stop, Hamilton strung together a 45-yard drive capped off by another rushing touchdown for Verner to add to the lead.
The Gators got on the scoreboard on their next drive, cutting the score to 20-8 after the two-point conversion. Evan Pounders answered their score with a four-yard touchdown run to increase the lead.
Hamilton kept its foot on the gas in the fourth quarter as Verner picked up his third rushing touchdown of the night. Chandler Cobb entered at quarterback and connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnathan Hughes, putting the game away at 41-8.
“I know they’re 0-9 on the season, but they average around 20 points per game and have a bunch of quick, athletic guys that are hard to tackle,” Tackett said. “We probably had one of our best defensive performances in this game, and I was very proud of that.”
The Lions will look to maintain their perfect record and finish out division play strong as they host Sebastopol this Thursday.
“Going into the final week of the regular season, I feel like we’re clicking at all three phases right now, and we’re healthy on both sides of the football,” Tackett said. “We’ve been rolling all year offensively, and we just have to keep that going. Teams are figuring out what we want to do, so we’re trying to mix some things up to keep them on their toes. This will kind of be like a revenge game for us after what happened last year, fighting for a playoff spot at their place and falling short. We felt like we had a shot that was taken away from us last year, so we’re ready to face them again this year at our place for senior night.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.