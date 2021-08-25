First-year Hamilton coach Wade Tackett saw positives on both sides of the ball as the Lions just narrowly lost to Mantachie in their jamboree action on Friday night.
Hamilton went for two and the win on their only touchdown and fell 7-6 to the Mustangs.
“I was really impressed by Mantachie’s size when we arrived. They were massive, I don’t know how else to say it,” Tackett said. “Our guys played with tremendous effort and had great attitudes, and I was really proud of the way they played. We have got some things to clean up, but that’s why you play a jamboree. We have some things to refocus on in the weeks to come as we play games that count towards our record.”
Hamilton’s defense held Mantachie to just one touchdown and forced a pair of fumbles.
Freshman Kyzer Verner forced the first one, while senior Quinn Pounders forced the second one, recovered by Blake Gosa.
“We bent a little in the first drive but didn’t break,” Tackett said. “On the second one we forced that fumble just on our side of the 50, but punted it back to them. They fumbled it on the first play and we had good field position, but we couldn’t convert on fourth down.”
The Lions’ touchdown came late in the game on a nine-yard pass from Evan Pounders to Josh Harrison. Harrison had a 31-yard run to get inside Mantachie territory, and then Howard’s run set the Lions up inside the 10-yard line.
Pounders was 5 of 8 passing for one touchdown and one interception.
“Offensively we were pretty even with 53 percent of our snaps being rushing and 47 being passing. Evan got better as the game went on, and he was trying to shake those cobwebs off,” Tackett said. “Our offensive line also got better as the game went on. We have been struggling the last two weeks with kids not being at school, being out on quarantine as close contacts. We were down a few bodies last night and had about 12 kids that couldn’t travel with us.”
Tackett was pleased with both of his running backs in Harrison and Rye Howard.
“Rye looked really good. Josh got the bulk of the carries, not for any other reason than he was fresher at the moment, but I kept them both in and out,” Tackett said. “I’m excited about all of their efforts, and I firmly believe in 1A football, with that effort that we will be in pretty good shape.”
Hamilton’s original season opener against Hatley was canceled when Hatley’s high school went virtual, but the Lions found a good replacement with a familiar face.
The Lions will face former head coach Wade Pierce when Southeast Lauderdale comes to visit for their season opener.
“We were real disappointed that we don’t get to play Hatley, and that’s going to be an emotional letdown for the kids. It’s a cross county rivalry, and the kids know each other,” Tackett said. “I knew Southeast Lauderdale was looking for a game and called Coach Pierce simply for the fact that it would be a good opponent for Week 1 with a 3A team. The extra benefit is that they are very familiar with Coach Pierce, and that gets them hyped up facing someone you know. I have nothing but respect for him because the program he handed me is in really good shape. I’m just putting my touch on it.”