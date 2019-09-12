HAMILTON – A big night on defense, along with winning the turnover battle, can be just enough to get a win. The Hamilton Lions had a stout defense and used four turnovers to beat the Ethel Tigers 7-0 in a hard-fought contest for head coach Wade Pierce’s first career win on Friday night.
It was also the first win for the Lions in their last 12 games, dating back to the 2018 season-opener against Coldwater.
“It was a hard fought win. They’ve got some good athletes,” Pierce said. “There were a few guys we knew we had to shut down to really be successful. Offensively, we have a long way to go. Those turnovers toward the end of the game were huge. It won us the ball game. I couldn’t be any prouder of the kids.”
The home team got the ball first after the coin toss and got the run game going early with carries by Ty Hall and BJ Jones. The drive stalled and after a Gabe Tipton punt, the Tigers got their first chance on offense. The defense nearly had a three and out, but a flag against the Lions gave the Tigers fresh breath. Josh Harrison came through for the defense, getting a big stop on third down to force the punt. The teams traded short drives, and the Lions got the ball to end the quarter.
The home team kept the ball to begin the second quarter and used the run to march down the field. Rye Howard and Jones led the charge with hard running. The drive was in danger of stalling inside the Tiger 5, but BJ Jones broke through on fourth and goal for a five-yard touchdown run. Parker Beasley’s kick was true to give the Lions the only points of the game.
“That touchdown felt great. Only one on the board,” Jones said.
The visitors went on a sustained drive but shot themselves in the foot with penalties to force a fourth and 23. Mark Melton snuffed out the threat, and the Lions got the ball back late in the quarter. Jones and Hall kept the ball on the ground, but the half ended with two straight fumbles.
An Ethel drive to begin the second half lasted barely a minute as a fumble was recovered by Gabe Tipton.
The Lions went on a nearly three-minute drive that was aided by a face mask call against the Tigers, but the drive broke down and a Hall carry on fourth down was snuffed out. After keeping the ball on the ground, the visitors broke out the pass on their next drive, but plays by Tipton and a false start call set the Tigers back. They converted on third and 20 from their own 45-yard line with a pass to the Lions’ 15.
The Lions held steady, with contributions from Payton Flanery and Tipton to eventually force a 4th and 13 from the 18-yard line. The pass attempt fell incomplete, and the Lions kept the ball for the rest of the quarter.
“I just can’t give enough effort to Coach (Dallas) Flippo and the guys on defense,” Pierce said. “The defense was absolutely lights out. Every time we needed them to, they stepped up.”
The Lions kept the ball to begin the final 12 minutes but were forced to punt. The visitors got the ball back, but a fumble was scooped up by Flanery. He was tackled at the 28-yard line, but the Lions went four and out.
The Tigers went on another long drive, but Jacob Imel got an interception. Again, the offense went nowhere, and a Holman keeper on fourth down was stopped to end the drive. The visitors got the ball back, but an interception by Evan Pounders sealed the deal, and the Lions ran out the clock to end the game.
Hall rushed for 104 yards on 28 carries in the win.