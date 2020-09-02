With Hamilton’s scrimmage against Mantachie getting canceled, the Lions still made the most of their Friday, getting in an intrasquad scrimmage instead.
“Our defense looked really good. The offense not as much, but this time of the year, that’s usually the case,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “The defense is usually ahead, especially in the first scrimmage. We wanted to play a game to get the offense a little action, but games getting canceled, that’s just the hand you’re dealt and there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
Hamilton’s scrimmage against Mantachie was canceled due to the Mustangs having positive COVID-19 cases, and the Lions shifted their attention mid-week from preparing for Mantachie to prepping for their Week 1 opponent, Ethel.
“It’s disappointing we didn’t get to play because we had been looking forward to it, and the kids had been preparing for a while,” Pierce said. “You go preparing for a game, and even though it was just going to be a scrimmage, we were treating it like a game. Now we get longer to prepare for Ethel, which is good in some aspects. It was a let down for the kids, but they adjusted well.”
Losing the scrimmage also means that the Lions have just one game to use as a tune up for their division opener against West Lowndes on Sept. 11.
“You hate to say Ethel is a tune up because we want to win and think we have a good shot,” Pierce said. “It’s a tough road to hoe because you have two weeks to correct mistakes and now only one week of preparation to get ready for a good West Lowndes team.”
D-Line progress
Pierce said his defensive line shined in the intrasquad scrimmage.
“Zach Crawford had a great day, and he can be unblockable when he wants to be. Quinn Pounders is solid and has been a force to be reckoned with up front too,” Pierce said. “Grayson Cockerham is a guy that hasn’t played, but he’s probably going to be our starter at free safety and had an interception and looked good back there. Our linebackers look good as well. Sam (Robinson) has a lot of experience, and Josh Harrison is playing it some. Sean Potts is a guy who has really come on in fall camp.”
Offensively, Hamilton’s running backs have looked strong in fall practice.
“Rye (Howard) and Josh (Harrison) running the ball have been key for us, and we put Mark Melton back there in the scrimmage and he ran it well,” Pierce said. “Josh is not overly fast, but he is a tough runner. Rye is down right hard to tackle sometimes, and he sees the cutback lanes so well. He had about a 15-yard run in our scrimmage because he cut back across the field and gained that. Even though our running backs won’t be exactly the same as last year, they are going to do well for us.”
Pierce also expects to throw the ball more than last season.
“Evan (Pounders) has done really well throwing the ball in preseason, and we have a multitude of receivers like D.J. (Dobbs), Grayson (Cockerham) and Jacob (Imel),” he said. “We are going to try to get some guys in space. That’s kind of our identity we have developed in preseason.”
Pierce said he doesn’t know what to expect from Ethel, a team that changed coaches in the offseason.
“I have heard that their new coach Adam Smith, so we know they will be well-coached,” he said. “They have a big tall receiver, so I know they will try to throw the football some. That was a game we won last year, but we didn’t play our best ball. We played poorly and still won the game. The first game of the season though, it’s always the team that’s in the best shape. That’s flat out how it is. It’s hot, and guys will be tired and playing both ways. It will be whoever can gut it out in the fourth quarter.”