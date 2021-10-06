A big night offensively for the Hamilton Lions ended in a 40-22 loss to Noxapater on Friday as they were unable to get stops against a shifty Tigers’ offense.
“Offensively, we moved the ball at will. That was probably the cleanest offensive game that we’ve played all year,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “Evan (Pounders) had a very efficient night throwing the ball, and we ran the ball a lot better this week. I think we had 55 snaps on offense, but 10 of those snaps were costly mistakes. There wasn’t much going for us on the defensive side of the ball. They had a player that we struggled to tackle all night.”
Noxapater struck first on a 17-yard touchdown run by KD Carter to take an early lead, and Carter scored again on a 95-yard run to put the Tigers up 12-0 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Hamilton responded by scoring on a 10-yard run from Kyzer Verner to trim the lead down to 12-8 going into the second quarter after the two-point conversion by Rye Howard.
Verner found the end zone again on a one-yard run that gave the Lions a three-point lead going into halftime.
Both teams went back and forth, trading the lead midway through the third quarter. After a Noxapater score in the quarter, the Lions took the lead after scoring on a run by Howard. Within seconds, the Tigers marched down the field and regained the lead on a touchdown run from Carter and completed the two-point conversion, putting Noxapater up 28-22 with 4:26 left in the third.
The Lions’ offense was unable to generate any points in the fourth quarter, while the Tigers carried on the momentum that they gained in the previous quarter. A 60-yard touchdown pass from Carter to Kyle Phillips and a 12-yard touchdown run by Carter sealed the victory for Noxapater.
Howard finished the night with 19 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Verner added 89 yards with a pair of touchdown runs. Evan Pounders was 16 of 24 passing for 165 yards, and his leading receivers Jacourey Miller, Mark Melton and Parker Beasley combined for nine catches and 103 yards.
“We’re super young and still have players trying to learn the game and how to get better,” Tackett said. “I’ve only been with these kids eight weeks of practice now which isn’t very long, and we work on almost every aspect of football every week. I plan to keep doing what we’re doing, teaching them the game of football and working to get better.
After dropping back-to-back division games, Hamilton will look to bounce back and get their first win in their division as they travel to face Ethel next Friday.