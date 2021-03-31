HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions dispatched of Okolona easily last Tuesday night, picking up a pair of 16-0 wins in Division 4-1A play.
In Game 1, Hamilton scored 10 in the first inning with Sam Robinson, Grayson Cockerham, Joshua West and Ethan Pounders all having RBI hits.
They added four more in the second, including an RBI double from Suede Shows, and Blake Gosa finished it off with a two-run double in the third.
In Game 2, Ran Honeycutt, Thomas Boles and Joshua Harrison all had RBI hits in a 10-run first inning.
The Lions added seven more in the third, which included another two-run single from Honeycutt.
In the first game, Quinn Pounders threw the first two scoreless innings, while Ethan Gazaway finished it off with a scoreless third. Wyatt Baggett pitched two shutout innings in Game 2. The three combined to allow no hits.