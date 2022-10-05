HAMILTON - The Hamilton Lions made a statement early and often on homecoming night. In front of a packed house, Jacourey Miller scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and added two more as the Lions stayed undefeated with a 43-8 victory over Noxapater Friday.
Miller got the game off to a solid start on homecoming night, fielding the ball and running down the sideline for a touchdown on the kick return.
“We’ve been super close every week breaking one,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “It was just a matter of time to set the tone, and we didn’t hold back.”
Kyzer Verner ran it in for the two-point conversion, and he showed his defensive chops, getting a third-down tackle to force the punt. The Lion offense came out and mixed things up, using their passing and running game to knock at the door again, but a fumble ended the drive.
Hamilton’s defense came back out and shut the door when Sean Potts picked up a sack to force a fourth down, and Qyatavius Blunt and Johnathan Hughes got the stop to force a turnover on downs. The Lions’ offense needed only one play as Evan Pounders hit Blunt for the touchdown.
Another three and out gave the ball back to Hamilton in the second quarter, and Verner went to work, busting off two big runs and scoring on a one-yard run. Parker Beasley’s extra point made it a 22-0 lead.
“It was just my moment,” Verner said.
Shortly after, a long drive by the Tigers ended their drought, but the Lions went back to their potent running game with Pounders, Verner and Trent Jones. The drive bogged down in the red zone and an incomplete pass turned the ball over late in the half.
Josh Harrison’s stop on third down forced a punt to open the third quarter, but the Lions’ offense was unable to capitalize. Hamilton’s defense came back out on the next drive and backed the Tigers up.
John Lucas snagged an interception on third down and two plays later, Pounders passed to Miller for his second touchdown of the game.
“It felt good pushing the momentum for my team to win,” Miller said.
Lucas broke up a pass late in the third quarter, and the Lions’ offense went back to their run game to end the third quarter. Verner began the fourth with back-to-back runs, and Pounders helped the Lions get down to the 2-yard line with a run.
Verner scored on a carry, and Beasley’s extra point extended the lead. On the first play of the next drive, Harrison and Ean Collum teamed up for the tackle, which caused a fumble that was scooped up by Colin Nevil.
Justin and Kyzer Verner split carries after the fumble, and Miller scored on a 34-yard touchdown run. Beasley’s extra point capped off the scoring for the evening.
“Coming into the season, we thought Jacourey (Miller) was one of our top two playmakers,” Tackett said. “It takes the pressure off of Evan (Pounders), Kyzer (Verner) and the rest of our receivers. He’s a dynamic athlete with tremendous speed.”
Lucas nearly got his second interception of the game, but an incomplete pass gave the ball back to the Lions. Chandler Cobb got his turn at quarterback, and a catch by Ashton Boeke ended the game.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.