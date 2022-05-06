HAMILTON – After a narrow Game 1 loss and a tough Game 2 at home, the Hamilton Lions’ season ended in the second round against TCPS.
On Friday, the Lions fell to TCPS 6-5 after a walkoff hit, and the Eagles closed out the series on Saturday after a 10-run third inning sealed the 16-3 win.
“All season, it felt like we never dominated three games in a row, and that was the story of the season,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “There have been several games for us where it seemed like nothing could go right, but it wasn’t due to lack of effort, the other team just came in hot.”
Game 1: TCPS 6, Hamilton 5
The Lions battled their way back from down 5-1 to tie things up in the seventh after a home run by Noah Hester, but a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh sealed the 6-5 win for TCPS.
“In the first game, we competed well at their place, and Joshua (West) threw a great game,” Flippo said. “It was a good high school game, and I wish the scoreboard read differently at the end, but we were proud of how they fought.”
Suede Shows got the first run of the game after drawing a walk and scoring on an error.
TCPS took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but a string of good at-bats put the Lions to within two runs in the third. Drake Pittman got a base hit to center field, while Quinn Pounders hit a double to left field.
Pittman reached home on an error, while Joshua West got RBI single to bring in Pounders.
After Ran Honeycutt singled to left field, Shows picked up an RBI single to cut the score to 5-4 in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, Hester tied the game up at 5-5 on a solo home run.
The Eagles got two runners on base to start the bottom of the seventh, and Jake Prather got the win for TCPS with a walkoff RBI single.
Game 2: TCPS 16, Hamilton 3
In Game 2, the Lions found themselves down 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first, but a couple of good at-bats erased the lead. Suede Shows got Hamilton started with a double to center field, and Drake Pittman got on base after being hit by a pitch.
Quinn Pounders gave the Lions a 3-2 lead on a three-run bomb to left field.
“Quinn can hit a ball harder than any high schooler I’ve ever seen,” Flippo said. “When he gets ahold of it, he can make it go, and we’re going to miss him.”
TCPS responded in the second as Jon Paul Yates hit a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3, and a big, ten-run inning in the third by the Eagles increased the score to 13-3.
Pittman tried to get the Lions going in the bottom of the third with a base hit to center field, but three straight outs finished off the inning. The Eagles added to their lead in the fourth with a three-run home run by Colin Oswalt.
“We came out and competed early, but they got their bats hot and started hitting it,” Flippo said. “We pitched Suede Shows, who’s been a dog for us all year, but they were just squaring up and had two huge innings that were hard to recover from.”