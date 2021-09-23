OKOLONA – The Hamilton Lions shook off a flat first half to show some life in the second, but it wasn’t enough as they lost on the road to the Okolona Chieftains 28-8 in a penalty-ridden, lightning delayed and off and on rainy contest.
“We went in at halftime and made some adjustments and came out on fire in the second half. We got them to go three and out and then went down and scored to make it a six-point game,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “The next thing you know, flags start coming out. Our kids played hard fought hard in the second half but were fighting two teams at that point.”
The Lions got the ball first to start the game and got going behind the running of Rye Howard. The senior drove the ball to near midfield but an errant snap recovered by quarterback Evan Pounders killed the drive and forced a punt. The Chieftains used the same formula the Lions did by running the football and getting into Lion territory. Defensive plays by Blake Gosa, Colin Nevil and Howard slowed but did not stop the Chieftain attack.
Okolona moved the ball to the seven-yard line when a lighting delay was called with 3:07 left in the first quarter. After the 40-minute break, the teams came back on to the field, and the Chieftains picked up where they left off. They got the ball to the one-yard line when Kyzer Verner led the Lion charge and sacked the quarterback and kept Okolona from scoring after an incomplete pass on fourth and goal.
The second began with a punt that went off the Chieftain returner but was ruled a recovery by the home team, which set Okolona on another long drive.
A few plays later, the Chieftains drew first blood but missed the two-point conversion, and they later capitalized on a fumble to add to their lead.
The Lion offense came back out and found some rhythm with runs by Howard and Verner to get the ball to the 33-yard line, but the drive stalled late in the first half.
The second half began with a solid kick from Parker Beasley to set the Chieftains up at their own forty. The defense answered the call, and a third down team up tackle by Nevil and Quinn Pounders forced the punt.
The offense came out for their its possession of the half, and after a seven yard gain by Howard, he found space and streaked down the sideline for the long touchdown. Verner added the two-point conversion to cut it to 14-8.
A stop by Howard and Ethan White wasn’t enough late in the third as the Chieftains moved the ball to the 10-yard line before last minute penalty pandemonium and a Hamilton injury sucked the life out of the defensive effort. Two plays after the injury timeout, the Chieftains added to their lead and completed the conversion to make it a 22-8 contest, and they added another score in the fourth quarter.
Hamilton returns home this Friday night, beginning division play against French Camp.