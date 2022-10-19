mcj-2022-10-19-sports-ham-fb1

Hamilton's Johnathan Hughes gets ready to run a route during Friday night's game against West Lowndes.

 Alex Murphy/Commercial Dispatch

COLUMBUS — Fast starts are often what can make or break games. For Hamilton, it is what separated the Lions early on Friday night in a crucial 41-36 division victory over West Lowndes.

