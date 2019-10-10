The Hamilton Lions were locked in a scoreless tie with the Okolona Chieftains until the fourth quarter when the Chieftains scored three touchdowns to take the 20-0 win.
“We played really well the first three and a half quarters and actually played well defensively all night,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “Our defense gave out, and three plays got us beat. We had a really good idea of what they were going to do offensively, and our defense executed the game plan fantastic. They were on the play every five or so plays though, but we had a good shot to beat them. Credit Okolona though because they have great athletes.”
Pierce said injuries and sickness limited the Lions on the offensive side of the ball, especially up front on the line.
“Offensively, we have to find a way to move the ball, and that starts up front with not blocking well. We had guys out, but that’s no excuse,” Pierce said. “Sam (Robinson) had to play both ways, offensive line and linebacker, and we had Konner Bird out sick and Tyler Bertrand out with an injury. Hopefully we can get him back soon. We’re playing some young guys, and we’re getting better, but we still haven’t gotten it figured out yet. When the offense catches up, we can be really good. Our defense has been fantastic all year, and we can hang our hats on that.”
Defensively, Robinson led with nine tackles and forced a fumble, and Zach Crawford and Brodie Collum had eight each. Josh Harrison and Payton Flanery had fumble recoveries, and Ran Honeycutt had an interception.
Ty Hall finished as the leading rusher with 90 yards.
The Lions continue Division 2-1A play and hit the road this week, traveling to Tupelo Christian Prep. The Eagles are 4-2 overall and average 43 points a game.
“We know they are a very good offensive football team, and they like to spread you out. Their quarterback has a heck of an arm, and he runs it well too, so it will be a challenge on how to stop him,” Pierce said. “You have to defend his arm and his feet, and they are very good at what they do. When you face a dual threat quarterback, it handcuffs you as a defense, so you have to stay in your lanes and defend the run as well. Our schedule doesn’t get any easier, and we played hard last week and just need to get better at what we do.”