The Hamilton Lions suffered their first division defeat of the season in a 21-7 loss to French Camp on Friday night.
Hamilton did not have any trouble moving the ball in the game, but ultimately penalties on offense were the derailing factor that set the Lions back all night.
“Over the past two weeks, we haven’t been a heavily penalized team until this game,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “Our passing game came alive early last night, but any time we’d have a big pass for positive yardage, we’d get called with a hold somewhere. I’m not going to argue if it was the right call or not, but that’s something that we have to clean up.”
The Panthers had answers to prevent Hamilton’s elite running game from getting started, Tackett said.
“Offensively, we never really got close enough to the red zone,” Tackett said. “French Camp knew that we’re one of the top rushing teams in the state, so they stacked the box on us, but we had answers for it with our passing game. Evan (Pounders) threw the ball very well all game, and Jacourey Miller had some good catches for us, but the penalties hurt us.”
Injuries also hurt the Lions’ offensively in this game as they had to dive deep into their roster to find answers.
“We had some injuries throughout the game, and a few kids already out with injuries from previous weeks, so we had to look deep into the depth of our roster to replace those guys,” Tackett said.
The Lions’ only point of the game came in the third quarter on an interception by Miller that was returned 65 yards for a score.
“Defensively, we made some really good plays and got a few stops,” Tackett said. "Quinn (Pounders) was our rock on that side of the football and the interception by Jacourey (Miller) was huge for us, but we did get sloppy at times.”
Despite this first loss in division play, Tackett said he still has high hopes for his team in the next couple of division games.
“We’ve still got six weeks of division play left, so we’re not out of it. Anything can happen,” Tackett said. “We can still win the district if we play to our ability. I’ve just got to get the kids to believe that they’re good enough and that they can bounce back and win games.”