The Hamilton Lions traveled to division leader Nanih Waiya and took a 61-6 loss on Friday night.
“Without a doubt, if there’s a better team than Nanih Waiya in 1A, I would like to see them,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “They are big, physical and really good up front. Their running backs are good and so is their quarterback. There’s no glaring weakness for them, and it was difficult.”
Hamilton’s touchdown came in the second quarter on a 73-yard pass from B.J. Jones to Gabe Tipton.
“B.J. threw a really good ball to Gabe, and offensively, we moved the football at some times, even though it doesn’t look like it,” Pierce said. “We got in some fourth down situations where we knew we were going to have to go for it. B.J. and Ty both ran the ball well, even though it was tough to find some running room, but they had several hard runs, and B.J. also threw it well. Defensively, we just had a really hard time stopping them because they are just really good. It’s still a part of our growing pains because we had freshmen and sophomores in places against their seniors who were really big and strong.”
Hamilton is on the road again this week against French Camp, which sports a similar record to the Lions, sitting at 1-7 to Hamilton’s 2-7 record.
“They have a good quarterback and running back, and they like to run the football,” Pierce said. “They can throw it pretty well also, but they want to gas you on the ground. If we stop both of those guys, we have a good chance to win. They have played some good football teams and definitely scored some points. If we will come out and do what we’re supposed to do, we could have a chance to win and that would be huge going into the last week of the season.”