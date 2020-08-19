Hamilton coach Wade Pierce came in at the beginning of the summer last year, putting him behind going into the 2019 season.
Despite a shortened spring due to COVID-19, Pierce feels like he’s ahead of the game going into fall practice.
“Last year we were so far behind the eight ball. We had two assistant coaches that hadn’t even met the kids whenever we started fall practice, so we were way behind, and we didn’t even start putting in any of the offense until the first day of fall,” Pierce said. “This year we have had a lot of time to work on it. I feel like we know the kids better, and we have a little bit more set out about what the kids can do, who is going to play where. I think that actually helps us. I know it helps us.”
With a vast majority of Hamilton’s football players also playing baseball, a spring game was unlikely for the Lions in the first place, and Pierce said the biggest strides were lost with being out of the weight room.
"We were making so many strides in the weight room, and we would have gotten to practice with some of the kids in the spring," Pierce said. "It does hurt losing that, but I think overall compared to where we were last year, we are in better shape than we were last year at this time."
From the personnel standpoint, Pierce said going into their season opener against Hatley, they still had many questions.
“Hatley struggled at times last year, but they were a pretty good football team at times too. Whenever they were playing well, they were playing really well, and we didn’t even know our personnel going into the first game last year,” Pierce said. “It was kind of one of those things that we throw those kids out there, see how they do and for example, Tyler Bertrand played offensive line and defensive line. We found out that he may just be more of a defensive linemen player. But we didn’t know that going into the game. We were expecting him to play both ways, and it just didn’t work out, so you found out a little bit more. I think this year we know going into the season who can do what.”
With the amount of players and time in the weight room limited this summer, Hamilton adapted to the new guidelines by moving their workouts all outside and adding in some different elements.
“We moved our weights outside, and we have come up with a workout that some of it I have taken from some different colleges that they do outside and some we have used before here outside. We have worked out, and we haven’t been in the weight room a single time this summer,” Pierce said. “I felt like that was a little bit safer, and I think the kids have gotten a lot stronger. There are a lot of kids that have progressed a lot, and we have got our form a lot better on a lot of different things. We have been lifting weights, been running, doing county fair and different things like that.”
The Lions have also focused on getting their offense in better shape than last season, in which they struggled and averaged just a touchdown per game. Quarterback and running back were two of the questions for Hamilton coming into this season as well.
“We have also been throwing the football and working on handoffs and routes and different things like that, the kind of stuff that you have to do to be ready,” Pierce said. “Last summer, we weren’t able to do it a lot because I didn’t even know who the quarterback was going to be, and I didn’t know any of the kids. I met the kids the last day of school, so there were several kids that the first time I met them was the first day of fall practice so I had no idea who they were.”
With the uncertainty surrounding the season due to the pandemic, Pierce and his staff have been preaching the message of controlling what they can control.
“What we can control is the fact that we can work out right now, we can be trying to get better. We can’t control whether there is a football season or not or if we get to play seven games, eight games or five games,” Pierce said. “We are going to play at some point. I feel like we are going to play some games, and that may just be me being hopeful. I have talked to several of the older kids, and they are like, ‘Coach, this is my last go around. What if something happens, and we don’t get to play?’ I say, ‘We can control what we can control.’ Eventually there will be football and athletics again, but right now, we are at the mercy of what we can control.”
One big strength has been Hamilton’s group of seniors, which includes four returning starters in Tyler Bertrand, Konner Bird, Zach Crawford and Sam Robinson. D.J. Dobbs is back after missing last season, and the Lions also add Jacob Clay and Grayson Cockerham as seniors new to play.
“Those guys coming back, how they go is how we’re going to go,” Pierce said. “They have been with me for a year now so they know what we expect out of them as coaches. I think they are really starting to understand what it’s going to take to win. We may not win 8-10 games this year because we play some really good teams, but I think they are going to be the guys that are going to look back in several years and be like, ‘Hey, we are the ones that got this thing going in the right direction where it’s supposed to be going.’”
With the season being pushed back, Hamilton loses its rivalry game against Hatley, in addition to a road game against JZ George. They now open the season on the road at Ethel, a team they beat last season.
“I know we lost two games, but I think we have some very winnable football games this year. We start with Ethel, and I’m sure they will be prepared and ready to play. They have a new coach down there, so I’m sure they will be excited and have a little bit of new stuff that they are doing,” Pierce said. “Then we open up the very next week with West Lowndes. They are going to be big, athletic. I know they lost two of their really good receivers and some guys on defense. They are a really good, well-coached football team and added M.C. Miller from Louisville. He’s coming there to coach defense and that adds another really good coach to their coaching staff.”
West Lowndes opens up a tough Division 2-1A slate for Hamilton that also includes two-time defending state champ Nanih Waiya and county rival Smithville.
“There is no forgiveness in this division whatsoever. Smithville lost a lot, but I know that they have a really good coach coming back in Coach (Chad) Collums. You know Nanih Waiya will be really good. They lost some, but they reload and are good every year,” Pierce said. “Noxapater brings in a new coach, but they still have the quarterback who was so good last year. Okolona was really young last year, and I expect them to be really good this year. TCPS will be really good. It’s just me talking, but I think TCPS and Nanih Waiya will be the two best teams in the district this year because TCPS brings everybody back. They have (Khi) Holiday, and he’s, in my opinion, the best quarterback in 1A football.”