With any 1A football team, depth is always going to be a concern, but right now, first-year Hamilton coach Wade Tackett feels like his team is doing well in that area.
“We feel like right now, we are going to have a pretty deep roster for a 1A football team to make a good push,” Tackett said. “The good thing is that we are not just getting bodies out there, but we’re getting kids that have bought in and given some effort that are going to earn some spots. It’s some kids you might look at and think I don’t think he can play for us, but his effort and motor tell us otherwise.”
Hamilton has plenty of depth but not a huge senior class this season either.
“We have a lot of returning depth, a lot of kids with a lot of snaps under their belts and only eight seniors total. So a lot of those kids with those snaps under their belts are just now juniors,” Tackett said. “Every coach says we’re young, but we’re not young in the aspect that these kids have a lot of snaps under their belts and in game playing time, which you can’t get that experience anywhere else besides in a game. We feel like that’s going to be to our advantage.”
Tackett was hired back in May and said his experience at Hamilton so far has been positive, from his players to his assistant coaches to the administration.
“My administrative staff has been unbelievable so far, everything I could have wanted. As a football program, as an athletic program, that’s what you need to be successful,” he said. “I feel like to tie it all back together, we are at the point right now that we have a lot of the parts that it takes. We have people at the top that are facilitating the needs of the program, and we have people within the program that are giving their time and effort pouring it into the young men, and we have the young men giving that right back.”
Tackett complimented his core group of players and praised their leadership.
“We have really good leadership. I don’t want to compare it to anywhere else I have been or anywhere else I have seen,” he said. “If you have a core group on any team, business or corporation that you can rely on, for me as the head coach or as a boss or a principal, if you have that group that’s the nucleus of that establishment that they can go out and get everybody else on board and rally and get them to fight for them, we have that core group. I know who the guys are, and I knew who they were within the first week because they stand out.”
Despite coming in late, Tackett felt like they made a big jump during the summer, both with workouts and installing his offense.
“We pretty much have the whole offense installed, about 95 percent of it, which is good and miles ahead. We didn’t have a spring because the baseball team was in the third round of the playoffs, and then I came in late in the year as well,” Tackett said. “I think we were able to get in 26 summer workouts and had really good participation with some guys making every one of them. They learned a lot, and we are going to build on that in practice.”
Hamilton goes into a different division but keeps some of its familiar division opponents like West Lowndes, Vardaman and Noxapater.
“It’s a different division. We are still playing a lot of the same teams that we did last year. We added Okolona in there for a non-division game. Coach (Lamont) Harvey and I have been friends for several years so when Coffeeville canceled, that was just a quick easy phone call and let’s get together,” Tackett said. “We still have the Monroe County rivalries, and we’re still playing West Lowndes, Ethel and Noxapater, so it’s a lot of the same teams. We picked Sebastopol and McAdams up in the division. We feel like if we can keep going off the momentum that we have had this summer that we can build us something special this season.”