Despite having to deal with Khi Holiday and the potential Tupelo Christian offense, Hamilton coach Wade Pierce was pleased with his team’s effort on Friday night in the 52-27 loss to the Eagles, especially on offense.
“We absolutely dominated the time of possession, but we just couldn’t stop them. We knew it was going to be a struggle defensively because of how good they are offensively,” Pierce said. “We thought we could pound the ball on offense and didn’t attempt a single pass all night long. But they were scoring so quickly that there wasn’t much we could do about it, and we didn’t tackle well, but that’s also a credit to how elusive Holiday is.”
TCPS took a quick 16-0 lead before Hamilton could answer on a 2-yard scoring run from Sam Robinson and Parker Beasley’s extra point early in the second quarter.
The Eagles countered with another three touchdowns in the second to widen the gap to 36-7. Rye Howard scored the first of his three touchdowns for the Lions on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.
Holiday had another two touchdown runs to help TCPS continue to pull away before Howard found the end zone twice more for Hamilton the final quarter on runs of 27 and 38 yards.
Howard finished with 154 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Evan Pounders added 59 yards on six carries and DJ Dobbs 54 yards on five carries. Josh Harrison had 8 carries for 34 yards as the Lions rushed for 312 total yards.
“I think we are finding out who we are on offense,” Pierce said. “Rye (Howard) is our guy we are going to give the ball to 25-30 times, and we’re not doing anything special, just handing it off to him. DJ had a good night carrying the ball, and so did Evan (Pounders) and Josh (Harrison). As well as we played on offense though, we turned it over twice and had two more opportunities to not only stop them, but also score.
“We have to learn to take advantage and not making mistakes against good teams.”
The highlight on defense for Hamilton was an interception by Ran Honeycutt of Holiday.
“It was a tough night defensively, but we are getting there overall, piece by piece,” Pierce said. “Our guys are playing hard for 48 minutes, which was our challenge last season.”
The schedule stays tough for the Lions, who travel to defending state champion Nanih Waiya this Friday.
“We are kind of running the gauntlet, and we know Coach (James) Courtney and his staff do a fantastic job,” Pierce said. “Even when you think they might be down, they are just as good as they were the year before, and of course they are the No. 1 team in 1A right now. They like to do things similar to what we do and are very physical.”