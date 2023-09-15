AMORY – Hamilton’s golf team nearly came out on top during a successful day at River Birch Golf Course last Tuesday against Mantachie, Smithville, Hatley and Shannon.
The Lions finished with an overall score of 159 to finish second behind Mantachie’s score of 156. Smithville followed in third place with a score of 161, while Hatley trailed in fourth with an overall score of 190.
For Hamilton, Aaron Imel and Jonparker Fikes tied for first with scores of 39, while Noah Hester finished with a score of 40 and Zane Shields followed with a 41. Paxton Dobbs added a score of 42, while Cooper Hill and Myles Self contributed scores of 43 and 44. JD Whitaker and Gavin Ross rounded out the Lions’ group with scores of 52 and 57.
For Smithville, Ben Frederick finished with the second-highest score among all competitors with a 38, while Jeremiah Brooks followed with a 39. Chandler Brunetti added a score of 40, while Peyton Cook finished with a score of 44.
The Noles had a three-way tie for fifth place as Chance Robinson, Brayden McDonald and Walker Boren contributed scores of 50, and Hiett Hamilton paced the group with a score of 54.
For Hatley, Allan Childers led the group with a score of 41, while Brody Sloan followed with a 46. Brody Dickerson finished in third with a score of 51, while Tristan Hendrix and Evan George followed with scores of 52 and 53. Jarrett Mitchell paced the Tigers with a score of 58, and Koltan Brown finished with a score of 62.
Hatley and Smithville’s next match will be at Fulton Country Club this Thursday, while Hamilton’s next match will be back at River Birch on September 28.
