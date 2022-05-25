The Hamilton Lions hit the ground running in their pair of spring game wins against Falkner and Thrasher on May 13. The Lions took down Falkner 30-0, and they finished off the day with a 14-0 win over Thrasher.
“We’ve had a really good offseason because we got to get our younger guys a lot more reps to see what they can do,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We definitely got after it in the spring, and I think we got better because of it.”
Hamilton’s running game was clicking in both wins as Jordan Stanick was the leading rusher for the Lions, finishing with seven carries for 85 yards, while Kyzer Verner finished three carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Trent Jones also had a pair of carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
“Jordan (Stanick) got us going with a big run in the Falkner game, Kyzer (Verner) punched it on the very next play, and we didn’t stop after that on offense,” Tackett said. “Every time we touched it, it was for a big chunk of yards or touchdown. We were really efficient offensively in both games, and we’ve got some playmakers that we’re confident getting the ball to. We’ve got a very, very big O-line for a 1A school, and we feel like we can pound the rock behind them.”
The Lions were also able to find their open receivers with Evan Pounders and eighth-grader Chandler Cobb controlling the offense at quarterback. Pounders finished the day 3 for 3 with 101 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Cobb had a two-point conversion pass in the game against Thrasher.
“Evan (Pounders) was splitting time with eighth-grader Chandler Cobb, and they both played well,” Tackett said. “Evan has spent a lot of time over the spring helping Chandler out, and he’s been doing a good job of mentoring him. When his time came, Evan was very efficient, and it looked like everything had clicked for him.”
Johnathan Hughes and Parker Beasley led the Lions receiving core as Hughes finished with a pair of receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Beasley had a 37-yard touchdown catch in the win over Thrasher.
The Lions’ defense also had some solid moments in both games as freshman Dallas Davis forced two fumbles, while Sean Potts and Julius Jones both had a pair of fumble recoveries.
“Our defense was stout in those two games,” Tackett said. “We changed up our scheme this offseason based on our personnel, going big up front and quick in the back. I was very pleased with how well it worked out for us in these scrimmage games.”