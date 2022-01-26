HAMILTON – After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Hamilton Lions got some separation in the second quarter and evaded Vardaman’s comeback in the fourth quarter to take a 59-53 division win on Friday.
“We kept talking about our poor performance in our last game against West Lowndes, and tonight, the guys came into this game with a completely different attitude,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “What stood out to me was our defense. When we play defense the way that I know we can, we don’t back down from anybody.”
Vardaman took an early 9-5 lead on a three-pointer by Jakobi Echoles, but a pair of free throws from Caiden Thompson trimmed the lead down to two points. Willie Green cashed in on a couple of baskets and a technical free throw to inch the Lions closer, and Tae Rice laid the ball in to tie things up at 13-13.
A fast-break layup by Green gave Hamilton a two-point advantage and forced the Rams to call a timeout with 1:22 left in the first. The Lions closed the quarter out with a 18-16 lead after a three by Thompson.
The game remained neck-and-neck, and the Lions’ offense continued to flow in the second as they took a 24-21 lead on baskets from Thompson, Green and Rice. Midway through the quarter, Hamilton extended the lead to 31-23 after a 7-2 run led by Green and Tyques Lindsey.
The Rams started to cut into the lead late in the quarter by getting to the free-throw line as they went into halftime down by 33-27 on a free throw from Echoles.
The Lions increased their lead to double digits at 39-27 after a pair of three-pointers from Thompson and Green to start the third. Vardaman tried to get back in it with a 5-1 run, but Green and Thompson responded with buckets to give Hamilton a 13-point lead.
Vardaman trimmed the lead down to 45-35 on a basket plus the foul from Jadarious Shaw heading into the fourth.
Rye Howard and Rice dropped in a couple of buckets to increase Hamilton’s lead to 53-39 in the fourth. The Rams made a strong effort for a comeback late in the quarter, going on a 12-2 run to cut the lead down to 57-53 with under a minute left.
The Lions’ on-ball defense stifled Vardaman’s comeback run in the final seconds, and Thompson put in the final basket at the buzzer to top off Hamilton’s win.
“We played a really good game overall,” Garvin said. “We got a little tired and lost our focus there at the end, but we talked about it in a timeout and were able to finish the game strong.”
Thompson led the way for the Lions with 19 points, while Green was right behind him, tallying 18 points. Rice added 12 points in the win.
(G) Vardaman 61, Hamilton 44
The Hamilton Lady Lions had a rough time putting the ball in the basket early and containing the fiery Vardaman offense in a 61-44 loss on Friday.
Vardaman caught fire to start the game, taking an early double-digit lead at 11-1 and forcing Hamilton to call a timeout. Zakia Dobbs broke the scoring drought for the Lady Lions as she drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead to seven.
Vardaman went on a 6-0 run to increase the lead back up to double digits, but the Lady Lions responded again with baskets from Liberty Hughes and Lowery Taylor to put the score at 19-8. Dobbs dropped in five points in the closing seconds of the first to knot the score at 21-13 heading into the second.
Vardaman started off the second looking to continuously attack the basket as they went on a 7-0 run to increase the score to 28-13. Kam Johnson ended the scoreless run by knocking down a three-pointer.
The Lady Rams tacked on to their lead with a 10-0 run late in the quarter. Dobbs sent the Lady Lions into halftime down 40-22 after banking in a three at the buzzer.
Both teams traded baskets to begin the third, but Vardaman’s lead remained constant. Buckets from Paris Flanery, Laney Harrington and Taylor cut the lead down to 44-27. Hamilton ended the quarter with a 6-0 run to put the score at 48-33 after a layup at the buzzer from J’Kyla Jones.
Dobbs and Flanery gave the Lady Lions a spark to start the fourth as they led a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to 50-40. Vardaman answered the run by going on a 6-0 run of its own to push the lead to 16 points midway through the quarter.
The Lady Rams put the game to bed with a 5-2 run to seal their victory.
Dobbs led the way in scoring for the Lady Lions with 19 points.