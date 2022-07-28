The Hamilton Lions got off to a slow start to their summer play, but an improvement in their shooting lifted them to multiple summer wins.
“We started out kind of slow because we hadn’t been in the gym very much since school let out, but we got much better as the summer went along,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “We played 23 games over the break, and we won the majority of them. We played in a tournament at Ingomar and finished pretty well there, and that’s where I saw our shooting improve a lot.”
With their offense beginning to flow, Garvin challenged his team to step up more defensively.
“Our defense has been a big focus because we’re quick but not very big,” Garvin said. “We’re going to have to apply a lot of pressure on defense from baseline to baseline to keep the other team off their game, and I think that’s going to be our biggest issue. I feel very good about our offense because our shooting helped us win most of our games this summer. We grew a lot with all the games that we played, and you could see it from the first game to the last.”
Two players that Garvin believes have shown a lot of improvement over the summer are junior Willie Green and sophomore Kyzer Verner.
“Willie is starting to be more of a leader at the point guard spot, and he shoots the ball and drives with a lot of confidence now,” Garvin said. “He’s one of those guys that are not going to back down to anyone on defense either. Kyzer is probably the guy that has shown the most improvement over the summer. He gets up and down the floor so quickly, and he’s one of our best defensive players. People are going to have a tough time containing him just because of his speed.”
Tae Rice and Qyatavius Blunt showed the potential to be post players for the Lions with the ability to also be knockdown shooters.
“Tae will probably be in the post more than anyone else even though he’s not a traditional player,” he said. “He can shoot the ball pretty well, and we’re trying to get him to work on his dribbling because he’s really quick and can get to the goal. With Qyatavius moving in, he’s going to fill that spot that Rye (Howard) left because he’s strong, athletic and can move through the post.”
Garvin sees a ton of potential in this younger group full of juniors and sophomores, and he believes that they have a bright future ahead of them.
“Those guys that I mentioned have been playing together all through junior high, with the exception of Qyatavius (Blunt),” he said. “They’re all going to be juniors and sophomores, so whatever we can get done this year, we should be able to repeat it next year.”
Gaining strength has been another main focal point for the Lions over the summer. To achieve that, the team has spent a lot of time in the weight room, working out with the football team.
“Since we’re not very big and don’t have a true post player, we’re going to have to develop a motion-type offense to create mismatches and get guys open,” he said. “Our main focus has been to get stronger, so we’ve been in the weight room, working out with football. We want to be a team that intimidates our opponent and doesn’t get pushed around.”
