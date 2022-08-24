HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions showed flashes of what their offense could do on the ground and in the air during Friday’s jamboree against Mantachie.
The Lions got on the board first in the first quarter, but Mantachie answered late in the second to tie the game at 6-6.
“We feel like we have some playmakers on both sides of the football and that we can play fast and push the ball down the field,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We had some success in the run game, but not the success that I was anticipating us to have. Mantachie is a tough 3A team that I expect to be in the playoffs again this year, so this was a good test for us early in the year.”
The Lions started with the ball on the 30-yard line, and Kyzer Verner found some daylight for a nine-yard run on the first play of the game. After a holding penalty was called against Hamilton, Verner and Josh Harrison got some of the yardage back with a pair of runs for short gains.
Another holding penalty forced a third-and-long situation for the Lions, but Evan Pounders connected on an eight-yard pass to Quatavius Blunt. Hamilton went for it on fourth down, and Verner broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 6-0 lead after the failed two-point conversion with 6:55 left in the first.
“Kyzer is just a playmaker and one of many that can take it to the house at any point,” Tackett said. “He’s going to be our workhorse in the backfield this year, and I expect him to fill that hole that Rye (Howard) left.”
Mantachie took over on the 30 after the score, and a few carries helped them move the chains. The Mustangs’ drive was stalled by Hamilton’s defense after Ran Honeycutt came away with a fumble recovery at the 39-yard line.
Verner opened the drive with another short gain to add to his total, and Pounders moved the chains with a 12-yard pass to Ashton Boeke. Pounders followed his second completion of the night with a 40-yard dart to Jacourey Miller to get the Lions down to the eight-yard line.
Runs by Harrison and Pounders inched Hamilton closer to the end zone, but the drive ended in a turnover on downs.
The Mustangs started their second possession on the three-yard line, and a 38-yard run on the first play got them out of their own red zone heading into the second quarter. After the big gain, Hamilton’s defense stood strong with Ean Collum getting to the quarterback for a sack.
The Lions forced a turnover on downs and took over at the 46-yard line. Pounders continued to throw the ball well in the second as he connected with Justin Verner and Miller to move deep into Mantachie territory.
This drive, however, ended in another turnover on downs for Hamilton as the Mustangs got the ball on the 22-yard line. Mantachie marched down the field with a few big runs and scored on a four-yard touchdown run to tie things at 6-6 lead with 2:53 left in the second.
The Mustangs made the extra point, but due to both teams agreeing to no special teams before the game, the point did not count on the scoreboard.
“Defensively, I thought we did some great things because they didn’t score until under three minutes left in the game,” Tackett said. “We held our own against a big group of kids, and we weren’t 100 percent coming into this game, so I got the chance to play some other guys to see what they could do. We’ve got film on us now that we’ll watch over to see what we need to correct for next week’s game against Hatley.”
Miller kicked off Hamilton’s final possession of the night with a pair of runs. Pounders found Kyzer Verner on a deep pass downfield, but the play was called back due to a penalty.
The Lions’ drive ended in a turnover on downs after the penalty before the clock ticked down.
“Penalties were a problem for us in this game,” Tackett said. “Last year, that was one big thing that I put an emphasis on, and we averaged about a one-and-a-half penalties per game. Tonight, I think we had about five called on us in a half, which is not good. That’s not who we are as a team, and that’s something that we’re going to have to clean up.”
Pounders finished 5 of 9 passing for 115 yards, while Verner had 78 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.
