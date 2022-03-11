Amory Christian girls stand with their ICSA State Runner-Up trophy. Kneeling, from left: seniors Faith Keeton, Zoie Christian and Lauren Jones. Standing, from left: Adalie Pearce, Megan Ford, Sarah Beth Boyett, Anna Kate Carmeans, Hailey Johnson, Molly Hallmark, Olivia Cantrell, Reese Crook, Machala Durham, Ruthie Kate Carson, Emma Keeton, Memory Ruth Smithey, Jessi Coker and Coach Eric Keeton.
Amory Christian boys stand with their ICSA State runner-up trophy. Kneeling, from left: Jackson Bennett, Jake Harrison, Russ Johnson and Zac Kimble. Standing, from left: Coach Dan Cantrell, Landon Quinn, Eli Cantrell, Luke Harrison, Michael Spotts, Mason Hill, Chase Mitchell, Blaine Johnson and Jacob Carson.
Amory Christian Academy's Faith Keeton runs the fast-break opportunity in the game against Unity Christian.
Tanya Jones
ACA's Michael Spotts cashes in on a basket against Unity Christian.
ACA's Lauren Jones brings the ball down the floor in the championship game against Grace Christian.
ACA's Josh Long goes up for a layup in the matchup against Unity Christian.
Amory Christian Academy’s basketball teams both earned a ticket to the Independent Christian School Association’s state basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday and worked their way into the championship games, eventually falling and finishing as state runnerups.
The ICSA double elimination tournament was held in Rienzi. The teams traveled early Friday morning, and both faced off against Unity Christian Academy of Leland.
The Lady Lions were first up and posted a 45-21 win to advance. ACA was led by Faith Keeton, who tallied 24 points. Lauren Jones had 11 points, while Molly Hallmark added six points.
The Lions also were able to win, 31-27, and advance in the tournament. Michael Spotts led with a double-double as he had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Harrison added 10 points. Josh Long had six points, while Mason Hill contributed four points and nine rebounds.
On Friday evening, the Lady Lions faced their Tri-States Christian Conference rivals Grace Christian of Louisville and fell 40-19 to fall in the loser’s bracket. The team was led by Keeton with 15 points.
The Lions suffered the same fate as they also played Grace Christian and fell into the losers’ bracket with a 54-33 loss. Long put the most points on the board with 13 total, while Harrison had eight points. Spotts had seven points and four rebounds, while Hill added two points and six rebounds.
Play began early Saturday morning with ACA once again facing Unity. The Lady Lions needed to win to advance to the championship game and got the job done, 43-16. Keeton led with 16 points, while Jones had 14. Hallmark posted nine rebounds. Zoie Christian had three points and six rebounds.
The Lions also matched back up again with Unity and won 51-34. They were led by Harrison with 16 points. Spotts had 15 points and six rebounds, while Long added eight points and four steals. Eli Cantrell had six points and four rebounds. Hill posted nine rebounds.
The Lady Lions were the first to play their championship game, falling short 46-17 to Grace Christian. Jones led with seven points. Keeton and Hallmark each had four points with Hallmark also bringing down 13 rebounds.
The Lions found themselves also once again facing Grace Christian and fell 45-30. Spotts led the team with 16 points and seven rebounds. Long had six points. Hill contributed with eight rebounds and four steals.