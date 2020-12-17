HAMILTON – Hamilton and Hatley split their county rivalry matchup on Friday night with the Lady Tigers rolling past the Lady Lions for their first win of the season.
(B) Hamilton 62, Hatley 45
The Lions hit key shots in the second and third quarters to pull away from Hatley.
“We have been working really hard, and it’s showing lately,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “We played a really good game against Noxapater last week and now a good one tonight. We pushed the ball well the first half and didn’t push it as well in transition the second half. We let them pick up some momentum, but once we started pushing the ball again back on transition, we started scoring more points.”
Willie Green for Hamilton and Tyler Dabbs for Hatley exchanged three-pointers to open the game, and the score stayed close with the Lions leading 10-9 at the end of the first. Zach Crawford, Rye Howard and D.J. Dobbs all scored for Hamilton, while Markhel Hunt had Hatley’s other six points.
Brody Bickerstaff tied the game at 10-10 to open the second with a free throw, but Dobbs pushed Hamilton back ahead by four. Luke Moffett got it back to within two before Tyques Lindsey scored the next five points for Hamilton.
Drenon Benson completed the three-point play for a 21-13 Hamilton lead. Dabbs countered with a three for Hatley, but the Lions went on a 10-1 run to end the first half with a 31-17 advantage. Green hit a pair of threes in the run.
Dobbs started off the third quarter strong for the Lions, sinking a trey and then completing the old-fashioned three-point play. Dabbs, Hunt and Jaxon Knight went on a quick 6-0 run for Hatley to get it to within 37-24, but Hamilton countered with a run of their own that included back-to-back drives by Howard.
Dabbs hit back-to-back threes to get back to 45-30. Dobbs and Tae Rice did the same to close the third with the Lions up 52-30.
“We have been working really hard on defense because when we first started, you could have gotten out there and done donuts in a four-wheeler and you wouldn’t hit us because we were so wide,” Garvin said. “The three-two that we have been running, we are beginning to learn our shifts. If we can keep a lead and stay in that, we’re still learning.”
The Lions iced the win with an 8-0 run, the first six coming from Dobbs. Hatley closed out the game on a 13-0 run.
Dabbs led all scorers with 24 points for Hatley. Dobbs paced Hamilton with 23 points. Howard and Green had nine each for Hamilton, while Hunt had 9 for Hamilton.
(G) Hatley 49, Hamilton 24
The Lady Tigers broke through on the win column with a big second quarter allowing them to break a close game early open.
“It feels good to finally get this first win,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said. “I don’t know where we have been the last few games, but we’ve been quarantined and missed about seven games. We struggled there, but it seemed like we finally put it all together. We did some good things tonight, and some not so good, but there were definitely some good spots.”
Kenlee Wilkinson sank a three to open the game with Hatley in the lead. Laney Harrington followed with Hamilton’s first points. Peyton Wilkinson extended the lead with four straight free throws, but Paris Flanery kept Hamilton close and tied the game to close the quarter.
Hatley’s 10-0 run to open the second gave them the lead for good as Emma Rose Thompson and Haley Brooke Hadaway had four points each. Flanery broke the drought for Hamilton with free throws, and Lowery Taylor cut it to six at 19-13. The Lady Tigers extended their lead with a 9-2 run to close out the first half up 28-16. Peyton Wilkinson had another four points, while Brooklyn Owen had a layup and Karlie Edwards and Lexi Miller added free throws.
The Wilkinson sisters put in the first three points of the third quarter to make it a 15-point lead at 31-16. Flanery answered for Hamilton again and scored their only points of the quarter as her last free throw made it 37-20 going into the fourth.
Kenlee Wilkinson hit back-to-back threes early in the fourth to help the Lady Tigers keep a commanding lead, and Peyton Wilkinson and Edwards closed out the game with back-to-back buckets.
“Peyton (Wilkinson) was big on the free-throw line, and Kenlee (Wilkinson) did a good job hitting her threes,” McAlester said. “We moved Karlie (Edwards) up, an eighth-grader, and she had eight points. This was a good win, and we saw a lot of positives.”
Flanery’s 15 points for Hamilton were a game-high. Kenlee Wilkinson led Hatley with 13 points, while Peyton Wilkinson had 11 and Thompson had 10 points.