The season might have just started, but it looks like there is something special brewing over in Hamilton, Mississippi.
After picking up big wins against Hatley, McAdams and Smithville, the Lions have moved to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2005, and they are currently the only undefeated team in the county. Now you might be wondering what has led to Hamilton having one of their best starts in 17 years, but the answer is quite simple…its running game.
During the past few years, the Lions have been solid at running the ball, and their strategy remains the same this year with a few more talented pieces to the puzzle. Sophomore Kyzer Verner has been on a tear during the past few games, racking up yards to lead Hamilton’s rushing attack.
Verner had one of his best games against Smithville as he totaled 325 yards on 16 carries and finished with five touchdowns. With the addition of Jacourey Miller, Jordan Stanick and Trent Jones to the run game, the Lions have proven that they are not a one-man show as any of these guys can break free for big yardage.
Let’s not forget about senior quarterback Evan Pounders, who can go the distance with his legs and also throw it down the field when needed. Prior to the win against Smithville, the Lions had a total of 576 rushing yards and nearly 400 total yards of offense per game.
Of course, none of this offensive success could be possible without a strong offensive line, which Verner and Hamilton coach Wade Tackett credited after the big win. Offense has not been the only reason Hamilton has started the season off so strong as its defense has been a force.
Veteran guys like Stanick, Josh Harrison, Blake Gosa and Parker Beasley have patrolled the linebacker position well to start the year, while Sean Potts, Ean Collums and Rokelle Cox have done an excellent job putting pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback.
Senior Ran Honeycutt has also played a big part in Hamilton’s success on defense as he has been a ball hawk in the secondary.
After facing a lot of hardships last year due to injuries and inexperience, which resulted in the Lions missing the playoffs, it has been good to see them find their groove this early in the season. They have a long way to go with division play right around the corner, but if they can keep this level of play up, the sky is the limit for this group.
