The Hamilton Lions were a game away from reaching the playoffs last year, but they’re determined on making it this year.
“Our weakness is getting over that hump,” Hamillton coach Wade Tackett said. “I spent a whole year, including last year at this time, trying to get them to believe that you can be winners. Winning is a habit, and it’s hard to obtain that habit and understand this is what winners do and how winners act. If something’s not going our way, we can’t let one bad play dictate your game. There were games where we weren’t able to overcome that, and we gave them examples all offseason of what it means to overcome adversity. So, we’ll still see how they react to that.”
The Lions got the chance to showcase a winner’s mentality over the spring and summer against teams like Falkner, Thrasher, Aberdeen, West Lowndes and Smithville.
“We had a great spring and played a scrimmage game for our final practice against Falkner and Thrasher,” Tackett said. “We didn’t have as many offensive plays as I wanted to run. We ran only 16 offensive plays and didn’t do any special teams, but I felt like our kids believed in what we were doing, and it showed in their execution. Kyzer (Verner) touched the ball three times in those two games, and he scored three touchdowns. Evan (Pounders) threw three passes and was 3 for 3 for 100-something yards and two touchdowns, and Chandler (Cobb) started off for us and did well. Defensively, we got a lot of kids in there, and they were executing their assignments and flying to the football. We looked like we should have looked all along, like they are finally getting there.”
During the offseason, Tackett noticed his senior group stepping up as leaders and encouraging their teammates to work hard as well.
“Evan (Pounders) and Josh (Harrison) are probably my most vocal guys, and that’s just their personalities,” he said. “Ran (Honeycutt) and Ean (Collum) are very monotone, but they’re still leaders out there, and Parker (Beasley) is a smaller guy that plays just as hard as the bigger guys. Sean Potts leads by example and has a great work ethic, and Quatavius (Blunt) came in and surprised a lot of people with how strong he was. When other people see the seniors working, they’re going to fall in line and work too. They’re working hard right now because they all believe that we can be special.”
The Lions will have to go through tough opponents like Sebastopol, West Lowndes and Vardaman if they look to get over the hump.
“Last year, we were actually playing Sebastopol for a spot in the playoffs with the winner getting in,” he said. “We felt like we had them on the ropes early and some things didn’t go our way, but we felt like we improved as the season went on. But we feel like going into this year, that we are going to hit all cylinders starting off.”
