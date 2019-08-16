Hamilton coach Wade Pierce already likes the attitude of his team as it wraps up summer and goes through the first week of fall practice.
Pierce, who was hired back in May, said he’s already had several of his players approach him on how they can make improvements.
“The kids have been really responsive to everything we have asked them to do, not just myself but the other coaches as well. They are constantly coming to us and saying, ‘Hey, what can I do to get better at this and what can I do to be a leader this year?’” he said. “I really feel like the kids are seeing that we’re trying to get this thing going the way it’s supposed to be going and getting it back the way it’s supposed to be. They have responded really well. I think we have had a really good summer, and I’m excited to get to see how it translates on the field.”
Hamilton is looking to improve on last year’s 1-10 record, and Pierce said he isn’t setting specific goals in terms of wins and losses but just wants to see his team get better each week.
“I would be disappointed if we don’t win every single one of them, but I’m also a realist,” Pierce said. “We play in the toughest division in 1A football. Anything we can do to get better every single week is our goal. As long as we’re getting better and progressing each week, I will fell confident that we’ve had a pretty good season.”
The biggest obstacle for the Lions will be moving into a brutal Division 2-1A that includes defending Class 1A state champion Nanih Waiya and Smithville, which also won its division and made it to the North finals.
“I saw yesterday where Gridiron Magazine came out and out of the top five in 1A football, three of them were in our division. Smithville won 11 ballgames last year. Noxapater has a lot of guys coming back, and they have some guys coming in that are really going to be good for them,” Pierce said. “It definitely doesn’t get any easier. You have Okolona and TCPS, and French Camp is good year in and year out. It’s definitely a tough division, and I think one of the toughest ones overall from top to bottom in 1A through 6A. The competition is there.”
Pierce said he thought the first few games of the season – the non-division slate against Hatley, J.Z. George and Ethel – can help get them prepared for their division games.
“It’s definitely not going to be easy, but I think after we get a few games under our belts, we will definitely be competing,” Pierce said. “I think we can be competitive with some of those teams, and if we do that, that will show that we’re going in the right direction.”
Pierce likes the leadership of his senior class in helping move the Lions back in the right direction.
“We’re trying to build some leaders, and I don’t mean leaders who holler at everyone when things aren’t going right,” he said. “I mean the leaders who are here every day and take care of their business and are the first ones out on the field or in the weight room. I think we have some kids who have responded to that, and it may not always be the seniors, but definitely some seniors have stepped up and tried to lead in that place.”