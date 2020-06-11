The Hamilton Lions had deep playoff runs the last two seasons, and despite early struggles during the abbreviated 2020 season, both outgoing coach Lewis Earnest and new head coach Dallas Flippo felt the team was going to turn it around for another playoff push.
“We were 5-4, and three of those were one-run losses. Those one-run losses were to Amory, Smithville and one other. We felt like we had the pitching to have a good year,” said Earnest, who retired at the end of the school year after 26 seasons with the Lions. “Hitting is always a little bit behind. You’re always going to get a little bit better hitting as the year goes on, and pitching is always a little bit ahead.”
With Earnest feeling like pitching was going to be Hamilton’s strength, one of the disappointments of the season was that its ace Brady Davis didn’t get to finish out his senior year. Davis led the state in strikeouts regardless of class in 2019.
“He was our guy. I don’t know that he would have been but I could see him possibly being player of the year in the area, in North Mississippi or in Class 1A in the state. He’s that kind of player,” Earnest said. “It may have happened, and it may not have, but I hate for him to have not gotten that chance. I hate not to have seen where he could have helped carry us too.”
Earnest said in the early season, he was looking for pitchers to be sharper and was struggling with working in a new catcher.
“Pitchers weren’t sharp, sharp. Brady is always going to throw strikes. He struggled a couple of times, but you could always count on him to throw strikes,” Earnest said. “I think pitchers were going to have to get a little bit sharper. I think defensively, we were going to be fine, but we were going to need to improve at hitting and behind the plate to make that run. We were struggling a little bit back there because it was the first year for Joshua (Bruff).”
Looking ahead to next year, the Lions will return two of their main pitchers in juniors Caleb Hall and Joshua West. Flippo is looking forward to that once again being a strength for his team.
“They have pitched in some big-time situations. Joshua pitched really well this year when he had the chance and last year as well, especially coming in during the Nanih Waiya series,” Flippo said. “He throws that spinner up there and can put it low, high, in and out, and if you keep it around the plate, you’re going to win some games. Caleb is going to be a lockdown player for us too, on the mound and at shortstop.”
Hamilton will again have to replace its catcher with Bruff graduating, but Flippo said he has some young candidates that he looks forward to establishing in the role.
“We’re looking at a couple of young guys for catcher, but I take that as an opportunity to me,” he said. “It’s not a negative thing because in a year or two years, we are going to have a veteran catcher with experience under his belt and years to go with us. You have to have a catcher. You might as well not even get off the bus if you don’t have one.”
The Lions lost large senior classes in 2018 and 2019 and four this past season, but Flippo said the talent is still there in his underclassmen.
“We have some young, scrappy hungry guys. They have seen these guys last year make that playoff run. It’s exciting times here at Hamilton. We have amazing community support and great facilities,” Flippo said. “Even though we didn’t make it to the end, we were right there at it. The crowds are unbelievable, and they just love Hamilton baseball. A lot of these young guys were right on the top steps of the dugout, and they just soaked it in and got a taste of it. That’s what they want to get back to.”