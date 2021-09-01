HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions started out the game finding success on offense and getting into scoring range three times but were unable to punch in early touchdowns.
Southeast Lauderdale capitalized and forced several Hamilton turnovers after that, cruising to a 25-7 win in the season opener for both teams.
“We just don’t finish drives. We dominated the first quarter and the first four minutes of the second quarter,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “They had no answer, and we were hitting a rhythm. On defense, we were stopping them. Then they hit a quick slant and break it off for a long pass, and immediately I felt like our kids kind of dropped their head a little bit and let it snowball.”
Hamilton got good field position when Jacourey Miller returned the opening kickoff to the Tigers’ 39-yard line, and the Lions found success on the ground on the first drive of the game with Rye Howard picking up two early first downs on runs of 12 and 13 yards.
Josh Harrison got them inside the 10, and Hamilton was going to attempt a field goal but had a false start. Harrison’s run left them short of the first down at the 6-yard line, and the Lions were unable to come away with points on the first drive.
They had good field position on the second drive and picked up a key first down with an offsides penalty against Southeast Lauderdale, but a fumble hampered that scoring opportunity.
Evan Pounders put them deep inside Tigers’ territory once again with his 38-yard pass to Miller before a sack and an interception left them off the board again.
The Tigers capitalized, scoring on the very next drive to take a 7-0 on Quacedric Walk’s 80-yard catch and run early in the second quarter.
After another Hamilton fumble, the Tigers scored again to go up 13-0 after a failed extra point.
Hamilton’s defense came up big after that as Harrison and Colin Nevil combined on a sack, and then Nevil and Ran Honeycutt blocked a punt to give the Lions the ball back with under two minutes to go in the first half.
“They made a couple of big plays, and we shot ourselves in the foot on offense,” Tackett said. “We dropped a lot of footballs, and we also caught some footballs that they also said were not caught. We made the mistakes that we cannot afford to make as a team at the stage we are right now in this program. In order to win football games, we have to play near perfect every week.”
The Lions got no where with that opportunity on a run for no gain and a pair of incomplete passes.
Their attempt at an onside kick to open the third failed, and the Tigers were able to add another touchdown just 12 seconds into the quarter.
Blake Gosa came up with an interception on Southeast Lauderdale’s second drive in the third, and the Lions were able to convert that turnover into points. Kyzer Verner had a pair of first down runs on the drive, and Harrison added another one.
A personal foul moved them up further, and Howard got into the end zone on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 19-7.
“We felt like offensively, we gave ourselves opportunities, and defensively, we kept ourselves in it for a long time,” Tackett said. “We just have to learn to overcome it.”
Hamilton’s defense had a goal line stand to keep the Tigers from extending their lead midway through the fourth, but a pick six closed out the scoring with 2:43 to go.
Howard finished 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Harrison added 41 yards on 13 carries and Verner had four carries for 27 yards.
Hamilton stays at home next week, hosting McAdams.