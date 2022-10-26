HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions are officially at the top of the Division 3-1A totem pole after defeating Vardaman in a tight-knit 37-34 battle Friday night.
“We’re still in the driver’s seat right now and control our own destiny,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’ve got two more games left in the season and both are division games, so they matter. We’re still playing for that district championship.”
The Lions moved the ball down the field well on their first possession with runs by Kyzer Verner and a first-down pass from Evan Pounders to Ashton Boeke, but the opening drive ended in a missed field goal. Vardaman capitalized on its first possession, scoring on an eight-yard touchdown pass to gain a 6-0 lead.
Hamilton quickly answered after a four-play drive was capped off with a 46-yard touchdown run by Verner, and Parker Beasley drilled the extra point to give his team the lead. Ean Collum gave the Lions’ defense a spark in the second quarter after getting a pair of tackles behind the line, but the Rams kept the drive going with a completion on fourth down.
Vardaman’s Chipper Moore scored on a 26-yard run a few plays after the fourth-down completion, and the two-point conversion run by Evan Edmondson pushed the score to 14-7 in the second.
After forcing a quick three and out, Verner picked up his second touchdown run of the night on another big run, going 41 yards for a score to tie the game after Beasley’s extra point. The Rams responded on their next possession as Moore scored another rushing touchdown to gain a 21-14 lead before halftime.
The Lions’ defense stuffed Vardaman coming out of halftime, forcing a three and out. Hamilton strung together an 11-play drive led by Verner and Trent Jones after the stop, and Pounders tied things up with a three-yard touchdown run.
Hamilton’s defense continued to be a problem for the Rams in the third as it forced another three and out with a tackle for loss by Sean Potts. The Lions bulldozed their way into the fourth quarter with a 13-play drive that was capped off with a six-yard touchdown run by Verner to gain a 27-21 lead.
“Kyzer (Verner) does some amazing things, and our O-line helps him out a lot,” Tackett said. “When things break down, it’s good to have No. 6 carrying the football and making big plays.”
Potts gave the ball right back to Hamilton after recovering a fumble at the 20-yard line. Beasley capitalized on the takeaway by nailing a 25-yard field goal to increase the score to 30-21 with 7:41 left in the game.
“I just knew my team needed me, and they couldn’t block me, so I had to make a play to turn things around,” Potts said. “We noticed that they were carrying the ball pretty loosely, so I knew if I could get in on a pile, I could strip the ball pretty easily. That was a big turning point for us.”
Vardaman came out on its next possession and connected on a string of first-down passes, and Moore made it a three-point game after scoring on a four-yard run. Hamilton took over at the 45-yard line and wasted no time in finding the end zone as Verner momentarily silenced the Vardaman crowd with a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive.
“I just saw a hole, and I didn’t think anyone was catching me at that point,” Verner said.
Beasley’s extra point increased Hamilton’s lead to 37-27 with 2:32 left in the game. Moore found the end zone again on a three-yard run to trim into the score with a minute left.
After forcing a third-down situation with the score at 37-34, unsportsmanlike conduct was called against Vardaman, giving Hamilton a first down to seal the win with a kneel.
“They got on us early in the first half, but we stopped them for some negative plays and short yardage,” Tackett said. “When we got down 21-14 at the half, a couple of our leaders called the team out, letting them know that it wasn’t over. We got a three and out coming out of halftime and didn’t look back after that.”
Verner finished with 289 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns, while Pounders contributed 93 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jones also added 51 yards on the ground.
