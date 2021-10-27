The Hamilton Lions snapped their six-game losing streak and picked up a 19-13 division win over Vardaman on Friday night.
Growth in physicality on defense and overall maturity was the difference in this win for the Lions, according to Hamilton coach Wade Tackett.
“We came out and played as physical as we’ve played all year,” Tackett said. “Guys on defense were planting their feet, wrapping up and making tackles that they have not been making recently. They showed signs of maturity, and I know I’ve been saying we’re a young team and we’ve got to grow up, but that’s exactly what we did in this game.”
The Lions got off to a hot start throwing the ball and took an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter as Evan Pounders connected on two touchdown passes to Jacourey Miller for 51 and 23 yards.
Vardaman struck back as Zay Pratt found the end zone with seconds left of the clocks to cut Hamilton’s lead down to five going into the second quarter.
After a scoreless second quarter from both teams, the Lions kicked off the third quarter with some momentum after Trent Jones recovered an onside kick. Rye Howard continued this good start to the half by running his way down to Vardaman territory and putting the Lions in position to score.
Pounders found Parker Beasley on a 17-yard pass for a touchdown that extended Hamilton’s lead to 19-7 in the third.
The Rams retaliated and scored on a run by Logan Jenkins that set the score at 19-13 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lions were able to hold the Rams scoreless again in the final quarter and knotted the road win at 19-13.
Pounders ended the night with 124 yards and three touchdowns on 7 of14 passing. Jacourey Miller led the Lions in receiving yards and receptions with 97 yards on five catches and two touchdowns.
Howard finished with 126 rushing yards on 23 carries, while Josh Harrison and Kyzer Verner had a combined total of 95 yards on 21 carries for the Lions' running game.
“We ran the ball hard tonight. A combination of Josh Harrison, Rye Howard and Kyzer Verner lead the way with our running game,” Tackett said. “Our passing game has also steadily improved throughout the weeks. Evan (Pounders) is getting so much better with seeing his reads, getting the ball out quickly and putting it in his playmakers' hands. Jacourey Miller has had his troubles early in the year, but last night, he was out there making Sportscenter Top 10 type catches.”
Tackett applauded his defensive players on their effort to hold Vardaman scoreless for two quarters.
“Our defense as a whole looked better this week,” Tackett said. “Guys like Jordan Stanick and Colin Nevil stepped up and played big. Then we had our usual guys, Rye (Howard), Quinn Pounders and Kyzer Verner all continuing to play well on that side of the ball.”
The Lions will host Leake County at home this Friday for Senior Night as they try to grab another division win.
“After that win, I told the guys to just keep going. This is the team that I expected them to be since we started back in August, and they’re finally growing into it at a critical point in our schedule,” Tackett said. “Our seniors will have a little extra motivation going into the game against Leake since it’s Senior Night. We’re just going to prepare like we always do during the week and try to get another win.”