The Hamilton Lions fought to keep their season alive, but fell short in a 32-15 loss against Sebastopol on Thursday night.
Hamilton coach Wade Tackett commended his team for playing hard in each quarter and said he is proud of the progression that they’ve made over the year.
“The team played hard all night,” Tackett said. “We had a lead early until the second quarter, but we gave up a field goal and a couple of scores later in the game. The kids played hard for all four quarters, and I couldn’t be more proud of that. We grew up a lot as the season progressed, and we got a lot better offensively and defensively. We’re excited about the progress that we made. We had a bunch of younger players get a lot of experience this year, and that’s going to benefit us moving forward.”
The Lions scored the first points of the night on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Evan Pounders to Jacourey Miller, and Rye Howard completed the two-point conversion on a run to put Hamilton up 8-0.
With 9:32 before halftime, the Lions’ defense got a stop on third down, but the Bobcats made a field goal to cut the lead down to 8-3. Sebastopol went on to score three more times after the field goal.
Down 25-8 in the third quarter with a minute left, the Lions scored on a six-yard run by Howard, and Parker Beasley made the extra point to cut the lead down to 10 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats ultimately closed the game out on a score midway through the fourth quarter.
Pounders finished the game with over 200 yards passing and a touchdown, while Beasley had four receptions for 70 yards.
“Evan (Pounders) had a good night throwing the football, and Parker (Beasley) made some big-time catches for us,” Tackett said. “Rye (Howard) and Kyzer Verner played well on both sides of the ball. Ean Collum, Colin Nevil and Jordan Stanick played with a lot of effort, and these guys deserved better than what they got last night.”
Over the offseason, Tackett said he plans to continue the growth of his team mentally and physically.
“We’re going to get in the weight room, that’s what our offseason is going to be,” Tackett said. “A lot of the games this year, we were outsized and outmanned, and we’ve got to make up that difference somehow. Like I said, we’ve got a bunch of young guys that can make plays on both sides of the football, but we’ve got to get up in size with our opponents.”