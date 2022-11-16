HAMILTON - To get far in the playoffs, you need a strong defense and a good offense. The Hamilton Lions got their playoff journey started Friday with a strong run game led by Kyzer Verner and Trent Jones and a great defensive effort to defeat Resurrection Catholic 31-10 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“It felt good helping my team, and we’re moving on to the next round now,” Hamilton receiver Jacourey Miller said. “Go Lions.”
The Lions immediately went to their ground game to start and after multiple carries, Verner found the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown run. Verner showed his defensive talents with a tackle and after Colin Nevil broke up a third-down pass, Josh Harrison got the stop on fourth down.
After turning the ball over, the Lions’ defense pounced on the next drive with defensive plays by Austin Escobar, Jordan Stanick and Ran Honeycutt. The Eagles drove the ball to the Lions’ 10-yard line, but a pair of defensive stops by Ean Collum and Harrison forced Resurrection to settle for a field goal.
Back-to-back Verner runs led to a big first-down completion from Evan Pounders to Miller. The Lions bulldozed their way down to the seven-yard line when Verner found the end zone, but a holding penalty wiped away the score.
Jones’ short gain set up Parker Beasley for a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead. Shortly after, Verner came away with an interception for the Lions’ defense and returned all the way home for the pick six, and Beasley’s extra point made it a 17-3 game.
The Eagles had a chance to cut the score down to 11 before the half, but their field goal attempt went wide right with two seconds remaining in the quarter.
Hunter Barnes and Sean Potts got tackles to force a fourth-and-long situation to start the third. After a hold, Jones busted off a big run to get Hamilton into the red zone, and Pounders finished the drive off with a touchdown pass to Miller.
“Trent (Jones) is a little back that can hide behind our offensive line and the next thing you know, he’s 30 yards down the field,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “He’s had a great sophomore season, and we think he’s getting better each week.”
After the Eagles scored a touchdown, a few runs by Verner got the ball rolling. Jones got the Lions’ offense down to the three-yard line with a run, and Pounders punched it in on a quarterback keeper to increase the score to 31-10 in the third.
Defensive plays by Potts, Harrison, Collum and Rokelle Cox kept the Eagles from scoring in the fourth as the Lions sealed the win to advance to the second round.
“Sean (Potts) is calloused up front,” Tackett said. “He’s got a motor that disrupts everything in the backfield every week.”
The Lions will host the Taylorsville Tartars next Friday night in the 1A quarterfinals.
