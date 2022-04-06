SMITHVILLE – A big first and second inning at the plate, followed by an even bigger third inning helped the Hamilton Lions close out a 17-2 win over Smithville through three innings on Saturday.
“I’ve been telling the guys not to overcomplicate things, it’s just baseball,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “All we’ve got to do to be successful is throw strikes, hit strikes and barrel it up. In some games, we haven’t shown up and done that, but we did in this game. We have the ability to perform this well at the plate every game if we just come in with a game plan.”
Hamilton loaded the bases to start the top of the first after Drake Pittman and Quinn Pounders drew walks, while Joshua West singled on a bunt. Noah Hester hit a two-run RBI single to right field, bringing in Pittman and Pounders for the Lions’ first two runs.
Wyatt Baggett drew a walk to get on base, while Suede Shows got an RBI single on a hit to left field, which brought in West for a run. The Lions kept things rolling in the first as they increased their lead to 4-0 after Blake Gosa hit a sacrifice fly out to center field, bringing home Hester.
Josh Harrison continued the momentum with an RBI single to left field that brought Baggett in for another run. Hamilton took a 6-0 lead after Pittman got an RBI single, bringing home courtesy runner Hunter Barnes.
After holding the Noles in the bottom of the first, Hamilton added on to its lead in the second. West got a base hit to right field, while Hester drew a walk.
Baggett got an RBI single to left field on hits, bringing home West, while Shows reached first on a fielder’s choice. Hamilton took an 8-0 lead after Gosa hit an RBI single to center field, allowing Hester to score a run.
Barnes came in for Shows, and he increased the Lions’ lead 9-0 after stealing home, while Harrison made it to first after getting hit by a pitch. Gosa managed to advance to third on a wild pitch, and Evan Pounders brought him home on a ground out.
After three straight players were hit by a pitch, Harrison scored a run to give Hamilton an 11-0 lead.
The Noles scored their two runs in the bottom of the second as Dayton Hipps and Clay Tacker picked up base hits to the outfield. Hipps scored on an error, while Tacker scored on an error in the outfield, putting to score at 11-2.
Carson Spann hit a double in the inning, but Smithville was unable to score on the hit to left.
The Lions opened the top of the third with a base hit to left field by Shows, while Harrison and Evan Pounders drew walks. Pittman got a two-RBI single to push the score to 14-2 on a hit to center field as Shows and Harrison scored and Evan Pounders came home on the throw.
Quinn Pounders got on base with a hit to left field, while West drew a walk. Hester hit a two-run RBI single to right field, bringing in Quinn Pounders and West and increasing Hamilton’s lead to 16-2.
The Lions scored another run to take a 17-2 lead after West scored on an error. Hamilton put the game away in the third after Evan Pounders made a double play.
“Our defense also showed just how well they can play, and Suede (Shows) pitched lights out and was very consistent for us all game,” Flippo said. “Historically, we’re a good defensive team and it has been our saving grace for the last four to five years, but we’ve kind of gotten away from it here recently. We haven’t been playing at our best lately, but hopefully, today will be a turning point for us because we want to make a deep playoff run.”